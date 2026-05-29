Sinner's Sudden Collapse and the French Open's Unexpected Turn of Events

World No.1 Jannik Sinner exits early amid heat woes after a stunning Cerundolo comeback, while Aryna Sabalenka advances; key matches and rising stars shine at Roland Garros

During the opening rounds of the French Open , the men's competition saw a dramatic shift as world number one Jannik Sinner suffered an early exit in the second round, while the top seed for women Aryna Sabalenka advanced with relative ease.

Sinner, who had dominated his first match with a two‑set lead and a 5‑1 advantage in the third set, unexpectedly lost fourteen consecutive games and then 18 points in a row before requesting a medical timeout. He complained of dizziness and low energy in the scorching 32°C heat of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Even after a brief treatment and a return to the baseline, his movement faltered and he lost a close second set before succumbing to a 3‑6, 2‑6, 7‑5, 6‑1, 6‑1 defeat to world number 56 Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Argentine's comeback, considered one of the biggest upsets in recent tennis history, sent Sinner's 30‑match winning streak - built over titles in Rome, Madrid, Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells - into a sudden halt.

Cerundolo's victory will set up a last‑32 clash against Spanish youngster Martin Landaluce, while Sinner will have to wait until next year for another opportunity to capture his elusive career Grand Slam, possibly when rival Carlos Alcaraz returns from injury. At the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka faced a hard‑fought encounter against French hopeful Jonathan Jacquemot.

While the Belarusian displayed powerful baseline rallies, Jacquemot managed to keep the match competitive, pushing Sabalenka for extended periods before the top seed's consistency won the day. Sabalenka turns her focus now to a potential match against Daria Kasatkina, a formidable Russian who will require tactical patience on the clay.

Coco Gauff, reigning champion in the Women's doubles, demonstrated her resilience by dispatching Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif with straight sets, securing a spot in the last 32 and setting up a possible semi‑final rematch with Sabalenka. Naomi Osaka closed the day on a high note, capitalizing on her first third‑round appearance in seven years by defeating Croatian Donna Vekic and moving into the round of 32, where she will face American teenager Iva Jovic.

Other notable outcomes included Ben Shelton's early exit after a 6‑4, 7‑5, 6‑4 defeat to Belgian Raphael Collignon, and Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger‑Aliassime's second‑round success in his last eight Grand Slams, beating Roman Andres Burruchaga. The tournament was also highlighted by French 17‑year‑old Moise Kouame's historic run to the third round, becoming the youngest male to reach that stage at a major since Rafael Nadal in 1997.

His dramatic five‑set victory over Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, lasting 4 hours and 56 minutes, thrilled the crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen. These results suggest a shifting landscape in both men's and women's tennis, with emerging talents gaining momentum and top‑seeded players facing unexpected challenges under the relentless Parisian heat





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Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo Aryna Sabalenka French Open Clay Court Recovery

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