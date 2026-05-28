Sinner's 30‑Match Streak Ends in Heat‑Fueled Five‑Set Upset by Cerundoro at French Open

World number one Jannik Sinner lost a five‑set second round match to Juan Manuel Cerundoro after collapsing from dehydration in record heat, ending his 30‑match winning run and delivering a career‑defining upset at Roland Garros.

Jannik Sinner saw his remarkable 30 match winning streak come to an abrupt end at the French Open on Thursday after succumbing to the extreme heat in a dramatic five set loss to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The world number one arrived in Paris on the momentum of three consecutive clay Masters titles and was widely regarded as the favourite to complete a career Grand Slam, especially with rival Carlos Alcaraz sidelined by injury. Sinner began the second round in a commanding fashion, racing to a two set lead and building a 5-1 advantage in the third set.

The Italian was clearly in control, serving well and dictating rallies, when the temperature on Court Philippe Chatrier surged past 30 degrees Celsius as a record heat wave battered the city. Suddenly the champion appeared pale and shaky, complaining of dehydration, dizziness and a feeling that he might vomit. He was forced to leave the court for medical attention while serving for the match at 5-4, 0-40, and returned minutes later a visibly diminished player.

The Argentine, who entered the tournament ranked 56 in the world and had only two Grand Slam match wins to his name, sensed the shift in momentum. Cerundolo went on a remarkable run of 18 straight points, breaking Sinner three times in a row and forcing the match into a fourth set.

Although Sinner managed to create a few break opportunities early in the fourth, he could not convert, and Cerundolo broke again to take the set 6-1 and level the encounter. The momentum swung decisively in Cerundolo's favour in the deciding set. The Argentine, unfazed by the heat and buoyed by his rising confidence, continued to press Sinner, who was hunched over in the shade between points and seemed to struggle for basic coordination.

Cerundolo took command, breaking Sinner repeatedly and sealing the final set 6-1. The victory represented the biggest win of Cerundolo's career, propelling him into the last 32 where he will face either Martin Landaluce or Vit Kopriva. In post‑match comments, Cerundolo expressed sympathy for the Italian, noting that Sinner had been deserving of the win and that he hoped his opponent would recover quickly.

He also highlighted his own affinity for clay, describing the tournament as one he enjoys and feels most comfortable on. Sinner's early exit marks his earliest departure from a major since the same stage of the French Open a year earlier. It also adds a bitter footnote to his recent run of form; just twelve months ago he held three championship points in the final before being edged out by Alcaraz.

The loss underscores how unforgiving the conditions at Roland Garros can be, especially when temperatures reach record levels and players are forced to cope with dehydration and cramping. With Sinner now needing to regroup, the tournament opens up for other contenders, while Cerundolo's stunning upset will be remembered as one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent French Open history





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundoro French Open Heatwave Tennis Upset

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sinner Cruises into Second Round of French Open, Medvedev Falls in First RoundJannik Sinner continued his winning streak at the French Open, while Daniil Medvedev suffered a first-round loss.

Read more »

Ruthless Sinner powers into French Open second roundWorld No 1 Jannik Sinner put on a typically efficient display in his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday, moving past Clement Tabur to book his spot in the second round.

Read more »

Sinner's Winning Streak Ends in Shocking French Open Collapse Due to HeatWorld No. 1 Jannik Sinner's 30-match winning run ended abruptly at the French Open as he lost in five sets to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, succumbing to dehydration and extreme heat after leading two sets to love.

Read more »

Jannik Sinner's Winning Streak Ends in French Open Second-Round LossJannik Sinner's 30-match winning run came to an end at the French Open as he succumbed to sweltering conditions in a five-set, second-round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Read more »