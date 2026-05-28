Sinner's 30‑Match Streak Ends in Epic Five‑Set Loss as Heat Saps Power; French Teen Makes History at Roland Garros

World No.1 Jannik Sinner's run was halted by dehydration and a dramatic comeback from Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in a five‑set thriller at the French Open, while 17‑year‑old Moïse Kouámé became the fifth‑youngest man to reach a Grand Slam third round, stunning fans with a five‑hour victory on clay.

Jannik Sinner 's remarkable 30‑match winning streak was shattered at the 2024 French Open after a grueling five‑set duel with Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerúndolo on Thursday.

The world No.1 entered Roland Garros as the clear favourite, having captured all three clay‑court Masters titles earlier in the season and riding a wave of confidence created by the injury‑related absence of his chief rival, Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner appeared to be cruising to a comfortable victory, clinching the first two sets 6‑3, 6‑2 and racing to a 5‑1 lead in the third.

However, the sweltering French summer, with temperatures soaring above 30 °C amid a record‑breaking heatwave, quickly took its toll. The Italian began to complain of dizziness and dehydration, describing a queasy feeling that made him think he might vomit. He was forced to withdraw briefly for medical attention while serving for the match at 5‑4, 0‑40, and when he returned the momentum had already shifted.

Cerúndolo, the 23‑year‑old Argentine ranked 56th in the world and with only two Grand Slam match wins to his name prior to Paris, sensed an opening and mounted a spectacular comeback. He won the third set 7‑5, seized the fourth 6‑1 and closed out the decider by the same margin, completing a 3‑6, 2‑6, 7‑5, 6‑1, 6‑1 upset that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

The match featured an astonishing run of 18 consecutive points for Cerúndolo, including three straight breaks that forced a fourth set and two more breaks that sealed the Argentine's triumph. After the match, a humbled Sinner was helped off the court, while Cerúndolo expressed sympathy for the Italian's plight, suggesting cramping or pressure might have contributed to the collapse.

The day also delivered a historic moment for French tennis when 17‑year‑old Moïse Kouámé became the fifth‑youngest male ever to reach the third round of a Grand Slam. Granted a wildcard and ranked 318th globally, Kouámé faced Paraguay's Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in a marathon that stretched nearly five hours. After a strong start that gave him a two‑set lead, the French teenager was forced into a five‑set battle as Vallejo rallied to take the third and fourth sets.

In the final set, Kouámé displayed poise beyond his years, breaking back late and clinching the win with a daring serve‑and‑volley on his match point in a super tiebreak. The crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen erupted in celebration, recognizing Kouámé's achievement as the youngest Frenchman to match such a feat since the Open Era began, a distinction only previously held by Michael Chang, who reached the third round at 16 in 1988.

Sinner's early exit marks his earliest departure from a major since the same round of the 2023 French Open, and it underscores the brutal impact of extreme weather on elite performance. Tournament officials continue to monitor the heat, with the possibility of further delays if temperatures remain extreme.

Meanwhile, Cerúndolo advances to the round of 32 where he will meet either Martin Landaluce or Vít Kopřiva, while Kouámé's inspiring run positions him as a new hope for French tennis, highlighting the depth of emerging talent on the red clay of Paris





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