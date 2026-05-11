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Sinner in derby with qualifier after strolling into Italian Open last 16 | tennis | SuperSport | SuperSport Jannik Sinner set up a David v Goliath clash with countryman Andrea Pellegrino in the last 16 of the Italian Open after demolishing Alexei Popyrin in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 on centre court on Monday.

The world number one easily won his 25th straight match, taking just over an hour to see off Australia's Popyrin and give qualifier Pellegrino his moment on the big stage on Tuesday afternoon. Pellegrino, 29, who beat 20th seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (10/8), 6-1, is ranked 155 in the world and before this week had never played in the main draw of a Masters 1000 tournament.

"It's fun to play a derby in Italy, he's having an incredible tournament with a lot of victories against some really good opponents," Sinner told reporters. Sinner meanwhile is trying to extend his own record-breaking run of overall victories in the ATP's top-ranked events after having won his last five.

The 24-year-old joins Novak Djokovic as the only player to win a year's first 25 Master 1000 matches, with the Serbian tennis icon's record run stretching to 31 matches in 2011. The world number 60 only got 48 percent of first serves into play and that allowed Sinner to break five times and close out a match which was barely a contest.

Should Sinner prevail at the Foro Italico he will be the first Italian to win there since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago, and would complete his collection of Master 1000 tournaments. I'll try to give my best out there and above all enjoy the atmosphere out on the court.

With great rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured and Novak Djokovic eliminated early, Sinner will be red-hot favourite as he builds towards completing the career Grand Slam at the French Open which starts next week. Former Rome champion Daniil Medvedev got his tournament under way by winning an entertaining match with Pablo Llamas Ruiz 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, setting up a clash with Thiago Agustin Tirante who beat 10th seed and Rome native Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-4





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