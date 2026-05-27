Sinner Favored to Clinch Record-Breaking 25th Major at French Open as Sabalenka, Gauff Advance

Jannik Sinner extended his 30-match winning streak with a dominant second-round victory at the French Open, positioning himself as the top contender to stop Novak Djokovic from claiming a record 25th Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff also made strong starts amid soaring temperatures, while several high seeds including Daniil Medvedev and Jessica Pegula suffered early exits.

Jannik Sinner advanced to the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, continuing his dominant form on clay. The world number one faced French wildcard Clement Tabur and secured a straight-sets victory with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

The match lasted just over two hours, with Sinner hitting 40 winners compared to 21 unforced errors, showcasing his aggressive and controlled play. This win extends his remarkable winning streak to 30 matches. As the top seed, Sinner is the overwhelming favorite to claim the Coupe des Mousquetaires on June 7, which would complete his career Grand Slam. When asked about the pressure of being the frontrunner, Sinner remarked, "It's normal.

So I try to take it in a very natural way. I know what kind of player I am.

Then, you know, if you don't feel the pressure, it means you don't care.

" His performance against Tabur, a player ranked 171st in the world, reinforced his status as the man to beat at Roland Garros. On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, also a world number one, began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, the world number 50. Sabalenka, a four-time major champion, played the opening match on Centre Court as temperatures rose significantly during the first week of the tournament.

The only slight hiccup in her match was a failed attempt to serve for the victory, but she broke back immediately to close it out. She will next face France's Elsa Jacquemot in the second round. Sabalenka acknowledged that early rounds are always tricky, noting, "I'd say that for me always not easy, the first rounds. And then, as I get further in the tournament, as I get more comfortable, my level becomes better.

" Coming off an unexpected early exit from the Italian Open, Sabalenka welcomed the hot conditions at Roland Garros, saying, "Now it's boiling hot and balls are flying, everything is much faster. But physically I feel strong, so I feel like it can benefit me.

" Defending women's champion Coco Gauff made a swift start, defeating fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0. The fourth seed downplayed the heat, joking that growing up in Florida made it "nothing," but she expressed concern for the spectators, saying, "Honestly I felt more bad for the fans. Dang you're watching in the heat and I hoped no one passed out. So I'm glad I finished quickly.

" Other notable results included Felix Auger-Aliassime surviving a five-set battle against Daniel Altmaier, winning via a final-set tiebreak to reach the round of 64. However, several seeds fell early. Daniil Medvedev, the Russian sixth seed and former world number one, lost in five sets to Australian wildcard Adam Walton, marking his seventh first-round exit at the French Open in ten appearances. Jessica Pegula, the American fifth seed, also bowed out, losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Australia's Kimberly Birrell.

Ninth seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was beaten in four sets by Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Last year's Roland Garros breakout star, Frenchwoman Lois Boisson, was eliminated in straight sets by 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya. Young talents also shone: 18-year-old American Iva Jovic cruised past Alexandra Eala and will face compatriot Emma Navarro, who beat Indonesian Janice Tjen. Canadian teen Victoria Mboko won in just over an hour, dropping only three games against Czech Nikola Bartunkova.

Additionally, 17-year-old Frenchman Moise Kouame secured his first major main-draw win with a 7-6(7/4), 6-2, 6-1 victory over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic





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French Open Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Roland Garros Grand Slam Tennis

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