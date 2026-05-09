Sinner Extends Winning Streak at Italian Open as Sabalenka Stumbles

Jannik Sinner won his 24th straight match, reaching the Italian Open third round, while Aryna Sabalenka suffered an early loss to Sorana Cirstea. Elsewhere, Coco Gauff advanced to the next stage with a hard-fought victory.

Jannik Sinner continued his remarkable form by advancing to the third round of the Italian Open with a commanding victory over Sebastian Ofner, scoring his 24th consecutive win.

The world No. 1 dominated the match from start to finish, defeating the Austrian 6-3, 6-4 in just over an hour and a half. Sinner’s performance was so controlled that he even took a moment to acknowledge fans when the match was momentarily halted due to medical issues in the stands.

His next opponent will be either Alexei Popyrin or Jakub Mensik as he chases a historic sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title, a feat no Italian has achieved at the Foro Italico since Adriano Panatta in 1974. Sinner acknowledged his strong recent performances but remained focused on the task ahead.

Meanwhile, two other Italians also secured victories. Flavio Cobolli, part of Italy’s 2023 Davis Cup-winning team, outlasted France’s Terence Atmane in a tight match, winning 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

Additionally, 64th-ranked Mattia Bellucci defeated Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry in three sets to advance to the fourth round. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is yet to play as his first-round opponent, Tomas Machac, withdrew due to illness





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