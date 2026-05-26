Sinner Cruises into Second Round of French Open, Medvedev Falls in First Round

Jannik Sinner continued his winning streak at the French Open, while Daniil Medvedev suffered a first-round loss.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner put on a typically efficient display in his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday, moving past Clement Tabur to book his spot in the second round.

It was a 30th straight win for Sinner and showed his challengers, if they were in any doubt, that the red-hot Italian is focussed on continuing his streak as he seeks to complete his career Grand Slam. After winning all three clay-court Masters 1000 events in the run-up to Roland Garros, Sinner appears to have cracked the code to victory on the red dirt.

Without double-reigning champion and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the draw in Paris, it is hard to see beyond Sinner lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time come the men's final on June 7. First-round matches they are never easier but it's even more special to start the tournament in a night session.

Sinner's last appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier was during the French Open title-match last year, but if he had any jitters about returning to the site of that epic five-set loss, in which he passed up three championship points, it did not show. The San Candido native raced out of the blocks on centre court as he wrapped up the first set for the loss of just one game in 30 minutes.

World number 171 Tabur stuck doggedly to his task to the appreciation of the home crowd, but Sinner's groundstrokes were too powerful and accurate as he pummelled his way into a two-set lead. Sinner had to dig deep in his first service game of the third set, before immediately breaking to close in on victory.

After an uncharacteristically sloppy volley on his first match point, Sinner passed up two more before finally winning behind his own serve in the next game. Russian sixth seed Daniil Medvedev went down in five sets to Australian wildcard Adam Walton in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday. It was the seventh time in 10 French Open appearances that the former world No 1 has fallen in the first round.

Iva Jovic, an 18-year-old rising US star, further confirmed her potential as she strolled past Alexandra Eala 6-4, 6-2 to book a clash with compatriot and former world No 8 Emma Navarro, who defeated Indonesian Janice Tjen in straight sets. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up, ensured he will at least equal his best major performance since Roland Garros two years ago.

He showed glimpses of the shot-making that once took him into the world's top three in a match cut short by his opponent Alexandre Muller's retirement through injury. The 27-year-old Greek has plummeted to 79 in the world rankings but could reach the last 32 for the first time in seven Grand Slam appearances when he plays Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

French 17-year-old Moise Kouame won his first match at his home major; an impressive 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-1 victory over 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic of Croatia





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