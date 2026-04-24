Sinner Advances in Madrid, Upsets Mark Day's Play

Jannik Sinner moves closer to a record fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title, while Dino Prizmic and Elena Rybakina secure hard-fought victories at the Madrid Open. Coco Gauff also progresses comfortably to the third round.

Madrid witnessed a compelling day of action at the Madrid Open , with top players navigating challenging matches and unexpected upsets. Jannik Sinner , the world number one, began his quest for a record-breaking fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title with a hard-fought 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Benjamin Bonzi.

Despite dropping the first set, Sinner demonstrated resilience and elevated his game in the subsequent sets, ultimately securing his place in the third round. The Italian is aiming to surpass the achievements of tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who both hold the record for four consecutive Masters 1000 titles. Sinner acknowledged the difficulty of the match, noting his initial struggles to convert break point opportunities but expressed satisfaction with the court time as valuable preparation for future rounds.

He emphasized the importance of identifying areas for improvement while also recognizing the positive aspect of winning even when not playing at his peak. The absence of Carlos Alcaraz due to injury further solidifies Sinner's position as the overwhelming favorite in the upcoming competitions, including the French Open. The day also saw a significant upset as Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic stunned world number six Ben Shelton with a 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) win.

The 20-year-old Prizmic, ranked 87th, achieved his first victory against a top-10 player in a grueling three-hour battle. Shelton, fresh off his triumph at the Munich Open, found himself unable to break Prizmic's serve throughout the match. Prizmic’s victory highlights the growing depth of talent in men’s tennis and demonstrates the potential for unexpected results in the tournament. In the women's draw, Elena Rybakina, the number two seed, overcame a tough challenge from Gabriela Ruse, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Rybakina, the Australian Open champion and recent Stuttgart winner, struggled with unforced errors in the first set but managed to turn the tide, battling back from a break down in the third set to secure the victory. She will face Zheng Qinwen in the next round, who also had a challenging win against Sofia Kenin. Rybakina admitted the match wasn’t her best performance, praising Ruse’s aggressive play and acknowledging her own struggles with her serve.

Coco Gauff, last year’s runner-up and the third seed, showcased her dominance with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 victory over Leolia Jeanjean. Gauff’s performance was a stark contrast to the battles witnessed in other matches, demonstrating her efficiency and control on the court. She will now face Sorana Cirstea, who also secured a straight-sets win against Tyra Caterina Grant. The Madrid Open continues to deliver exciting tennis, with a mix of established stars and rising talents vying for the title.

The tournament is proving to be a crucial stepping stone for players preparing for the French Open, with the clay court surface offering a unique challenge and opportunity for adaptation. The performances of players like Prizmic and Rybakina demonstrate the unpredictable nature of the sport and the importance of mental fortitude in overcoming adversity. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more thrilling matches and potential upsets as players battle for supremacy on the Spanish clay





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Jannik Sinner Madrid Open Elena Rybakina Dino Prizmic Coco Gauff Tennis ATP WTA

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