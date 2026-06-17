Singapore, Italy and New Zealand Lead as Top Destinations for Affluent Families in 2026

A new report reveals that wealthy families are building sovereign portfolios of residence rights and investments, with Singapore, Italy, and New Zealand emerging as top destinations amid geopolitical tensions and tax reforms.

Wealthy families are increasingly building sovereign portfolios of residence rights, citizenships, investments and business interests across multiple jurisdictions, according to a new report from Henley & Partners.

The firm, which advises on investment migration, has identified a shift away from traditional relocation planning as geopolitical tension, taxation changes, and regulatory competitiveness reshape private wealth migration. In the first five months of 2026 alone, Henley & Partners received applications from 86 nationalities across 47 programmes, with over 28% of applicants living outside their country of nationality.

Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, noted that governments can no longer treat their wealthiest residents as fixed assets rooted by businesses and family ties. Instead, jurisdictions must compete for entrepreneurs, investors, and skilled individuals who drive economic growth. The report ranks Singapore, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Hong Kong, and New Zealand among the most attractive destinations for internationally mobile wealth in 2026.

Singapore tops the list with a Wealth Mobility Competitiveness score of 79.5 out of 100, consolidating its position as a leading global wealth hub due to political stability, strong institutions, deep capital markets, and sustained demand from Asia. New Zealand follows with a score of 75.8, attracting renewed interest after reforms to its Active Investor Plus Visa Programme, supported by strong rule of law, geopolitical stability, and appeal for long-term family planning.

Italy ranks among Europe's success stories, driven by its flat-tax regime for new residents, favourable inheritance tax framework, and access to the EU market, with Milan emerging as a financial and family office centre. Meanwhile, Britain, Germany, France, Norway, and South Korea face growing competitiveness pressures as tax reforms and fiscal uncertainty prompt wealthy individuals to reassess their options.

The United States, the world's largest private wealth market, is generating record demand for residence and citizenship optionality as its affluent seek international diversification. Parag Khanna, CEO of AlphaGeo, which assisted with the study, emphasised that the wealthy individual in 2026 is no longer selecting a single country but making jurisdictional decisions like a sovereign wealth fund allocating portfolios, diversifying across climates, governance systems, and geopolitical zones to protect against unforeseen shocks.

The report also highlights Uruguay, Latvia, Panama, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Greece, Costa Rica, and Monaco as highly competitive wealth mobility jurisdictions, each benefiting from unique factors such as heightened demand for stability, capital preservation, or recent policy changes in Europe's investment migration landscape





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