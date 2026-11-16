Forty-four baboons relocated from Simon's Town are adjusting well at the Kogelfontein Urban Wildlife Centre, where they are monitored around the clock. The move followed persistent human-baboon conflict, but environmental groups have criticised the decision.

Forty-four baboons relocated from the Simon's Town area are adjusting well to their new home at the Kogelfontein Urban Wildlife Centre, according to the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team.

The animals have been seen playing, foraging, using water ponds and relaxing on the roofs of specially designed sleeping structures. The relocation was carried out under the approved Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Action Plan, following persistent human-baboon conflict in the Simon's Town urban environment. The joint task team includes representatives from SANParks, CapeNature and the City of Cape Town.

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The task team says the new facility provides a protected environment where the animals can live without the risks associated with people, dogs, traffic and unsuitable human food. The decision to move the Waterfall troop was based on the severity and persistence of conflicts, limited natural low-lying habitat and increasing risks to the baboons' welfare. The Urban Wildlife Centre is situated in a natural area adjacent to Table Mountain National Park.

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Kogelfontein Facility Enclosure Details

Its 2.31-hectare enclosure includes riverine features, indigenous and exotic vegetation, thick ground cover, bushes, small trees, rocks and sandy areas where the baboons can forage and dig. The enclosure provides shelters for shade and protection from the weather, as well as two platforms for sleeping and resting. The animals have access to fresh drinking water throughout the day, along with a pond for cooling down and enrichment.

Their natural diet is supplemented with daily enrichment activities, including browse and scatter feeding around the enclosure. Climbing and swinging fixtures, together with different levels of vertical and horizontal complexity, provide additional stimulation. The task team says the enclosure is approximately 5.5 times larger than the minimum area required under the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries standards for Old World primates.

The 44 animals are being cared for and monitored 24 hours a day, with daily assessments focusing on individual and troop behaviour, social interactions and feeding. Veterinary oversight is ongoing. The task team says individual and troop behaviour is being closely observed. Before being released into the enclosure, every baboon underwent a screening and health check conducted by three wildlife veterinarians.

Baboon Health Screening Procedures

The task team confirmed that all 44 baboons were safely captured and released at Kogelfontein without injury. One older female was euthanised after the health screening revealed that she was in very poor health. The procedure included placing contraceptive implants in female baboons to prevent reproduction, while male baboons were not vasectomised.

Earlier reports said 45 baboons were moved, with 27 captured on the first day and 18 the following day, but the task team now confirms the total is 44. The relocation does not mean that baboons are being removed from the Cape Peninsula altogether. The task team says more than 530 free-ranging baboons remain across the peninsula.

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Environmental Group Criticism Relocation

These troops continue to fulfil an important ecological role, and their conservation and active management remain necessary to support their health, welfare and long-term sustainability. Reactions to the relocation have been mixed. Environmental groups such as Green Group Simonstown have condemned the City of Cape Town's decision, questioning the thoroughness of precedence given to coexistence measures before resorting to permanent captivity.

Their criticisms include calls for greater transparency concerning permits, scientific justification for this method, and the exploration of alternative solutions to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. They have demanded an urgent disclosure of permits and assessments related to the transfer. The groups expressed concern that the relocation effectively sentences the baboons to a life term of imprisonment and questioned if more humane alternatives were adequately considered.

The EMS Foundation also urged for the cessation of the capture and transfer scheme, asserting that the right course of action should focus on protecting these intelligent animals' freedoms instead of confining them. Critics challenged the reasoning behind the captures, suggesting previous management strategies were capable of preventing conflict with proper intervention. Following the pushback, officials are being urged to reconsider the long-term implications of the relocation, as well as the humane treatment of the baboons.

The authorities say the relocated Waterfall troop's adjustment will continue to be monitored as the animals settle into their new surroundings. The operations are designed as a last resort, following the evaluation of less invasive strategies that had proved ineffective.