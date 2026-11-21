Richards Bay FC have confirmed Simo Dladla as their new head coach on a one-season deal with an option to renew, tasking him with rescuing the club from the bottom of the Betway Premiership.

Richards Bay FC have confirmed the return of Simo Dladla as head coach on a one-season contract with an option to renew. The appointment was announced in an official club statement on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Dladla takes over a side rooted to the bottom of the Betway Premiership with just three points from nine matches. The 48 year old arrives after leaving Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC, where he served as an assistant to his countryman Manqoba Mngqithi. He joined Yanga as assistant coach before taking temporary charge following Mngqithi's departure in October. Dladla recorded two victories in his two matches as caretaker coach.

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Dladla Returns From Young Africans

He beat Mashujaa FC 2-1 on 27 October before securing a 4-0 victory against Kagera Sugar on 1 November. Young Africans subsequently appointed Fadlu Davids as their new head coach, with Dladla agreeing to leave the club. He holds a CAF A License and returns to South Africa with fresh experience from East African football. This is Dladla's second stint with Richards Bay, having previously coached the club in the National First Division.

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During that spell he guided the team to a promotion play-off position. The club said it is delighted to welcome him back and wished him all the best in the role. Richards Bay Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Simo Dladla as the head coach, the club said in a statement. He has signed for one season with an option to renew.

This is his second stint with Richards Bay FC, having coached the club previously at the NFD level and achieved a play-off position, and he is a familiar face in South African football. The club added that the 48 year old holds a CAF A License and that it is delighted to welcome the coach to Richards Bay Football Club and wishes him all the best.

Richards Bay Fight Relegation

His return comes after a troubled start to the campaign for the Natal Rich Boyz, who have recorded three draws and six defeats without a single victory in the 2026/27 season. His appointment follows the departure of Dimitar Pantev, whose tenure lasted only three matches. The Bulgarian suffered defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United and Kruger United before being sacked just before the recent Fifa international window.

Pantev left the team rooted to the foot of the log with just three points from nine matches. Dladla becomes Richards Bay's third head coach this season after the club also parted ways with Ronnie Gabriel in September. The club is thrilled to have Dladla back in the fold, indicating that if everything goes well, particularly steering the team out of the relegation zone, they will extend their union.

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First Match Against Marumo Gallants

Dladla will have some time to work with the squad to reignite confidence and a winning spark ahead of his first match in charge. His first assignment is scheduled for 29 November, when Richards Bay travel to face Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace. With Gallants also struggling just above Richards Bay on the log table, the clash shapes up as an early six-pointer, with the winner set to gain vital momentum to climb the standings.

The coach will have 21 league matches remaining to improve the club's position and secure its Betway Premiership status. Escaping the relegation zone is the immediate priority, and the club has made clear that a successful rescue mission could lead to a longer stay for Dladla beyond his initial one-season deal.