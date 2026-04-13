Simba Chips Launches Thicker, Crunchier Upgrade with Refreshed Packaging

South African snack brand Simba unveils a revamped version of its potato chips, featuring a thicker cut for enhanced crunch and flavour, along with redesigned packaging to ensure freshness.

Simba , a beloved snack brand in South Africa , has unveiled a revamped version of its iconic potato chips . This refresh introduces a thicker cut, promising a more pronounced crunch and a richer flavour profile in each bite. The brand, deeply ingrained in South Africa n culture and associated with gatherings like braais, road trips, and everyday snacking, aims to elevate the shared experience that has long connected South Africa ns through food.

The latest iteration of the chips features deeper ridges and a notably thicker cut, designed to amplify the satisfying crunch while staying true to the familiar taste that consumers have come to anticipate and love. This strategic product enhancement signifies a commitment to maintaining Simba's position as a preferred snack choice, solidifying its place in the hearts and homes of South Africans across generations. The company's focus remains on delivering an enjoyable and memorable snacking experience that resonates with its loyal customer base. The relaunch of Simba chips is a crucial element of a wider brand revitalization strategy spearheaded by PepsiCo, the parent company of Simba. This strategic initiative underscores PepsiCo's commitment to reinforcing Simba's significance within the everyday fabric of local culture. According to Diyaana Allie, PepsiCo's marketing manager, Simba has consistently prioritized bringing the nation’s favourite flavours to life in a chip that is synonymous with the unmistakable crunch that South Africans adore. Beyond the product's quality, Allie emphasizes the core values that Simba represents: connection and togetherness. The act of sharing a pack of Simba chips embodies a uniquely South African experience, representing a feeling of community and camaraderie. The brand’s evolution isn't just about updating the product itself; it’s about nurturing and reinforcing its cultural significance, as Simba chips often serve as a social lubricant, sparking conversations and building bonds among people. The campaign is designed to tap into the powerful emotional resonance that the brand holds. Simba is not just a snack; it's a shared experience, a symbol of togetherness, a way for people to bond and make memories. The brand is hoping to rekindle the excitement customers have with this snack and encourage new customers to explore this South African favourite. In addition to the refined product formulation, Simba has also introduced a redesigned packaging approach across its full product line. This revamp focuses on optimizing freshness preservation and safeguarding the chips' texture from the moment they leave the shelf until the moment they are consumed. The upgraded packaging is intended to enhance the overall consumer experience and ensure that each pack of Simba chips delivers the same level of taste and crispness that customers have come to expect. This demonstrates a holistic approach to product evolution, encompassing not only the product itself but also the presentation and the way consumers interact with the snack. The brand is committed to meeting the evolving needs and expectations of its customers. Other news includes information about the South African job market, stating freelance writing positions are available. There are also reports on the current absence of toxic puffer fish along the False Bay coastline, confirmed by the City of Cape Town. Additionally, a Polokwane City midfielder has expressed his initial regret over a decision, and there is an important update for visitors planning to visit Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence into core business operations is highlighted, and the importance of trust and transparency in shaping the success of businesses is emphasized. It's a busy time, with a lot going on in the world





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Simba Potato Chips Snacks Pepsico South Africa

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