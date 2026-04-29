Significant Fuel Price Hikes Loom for South Africa in May, Diesel Hit Hardest

Motorists in South Africa are facing substantial fuel price increases in May, with diesel prices expected to rise significantly due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and their impact on global oil markets. Government interventions offer limited relief.

South Africa n motorists are bracing for substantial fuel price increases in May, with diesel users facing the most significant impact. The anticipated hikes are largely attributed to the ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East and its consequential effect on global oil markets.

Preliminary data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates a projected rise of approximately R1.74 per litre for 93-octane petrol. However, the situation is considerably more challenging for diesel consumers, with the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel expected to surge by around R5.18 per litre. While these under-recoveries represent a slight decrease compared to earlier figures reported in April, they still pose a considerable financial burden for individuals and the national economy.

The importance of diesel extends far beyond personal vehicle usage. It is a vital component in the operation of crucial sectors such as freight transportation and agriculture. Any increase in diesel prices directly impacts the cost of moving goods, leading to a ripple effect throughout the supply chain. Similarly, both petrol and diesel are fundamental to the functioning of public transportation systems and broader logistical networks.

Consequently, higher fuel costs invariably translate into increased transportation expenses for businesses and consumers alike, ultimately contributing to inflationary pressures, particularly in the price of food and essential commodities. The agricultural sector, heavily reliant on diesel for machinery and transportation, will likely experience increased operational costs, potentially leading to higher food prices at the consumer level.

The freight industry, responsible for the movement of goods across the country, will also bear the brunt of the increase, potentially impacting the cost of imported and exported products. The South African government has implemented some measures to mitigate the impact of these rising fuel costs. The temporary reduction in the general fuel levy, initially introduced to provide relief, has been extended until June 2nd.

Furthermore, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced an additional intervention specifically targeting diesel, extending tax relief by a further 93 cents per litre. These interventions, while helpful, are unlikely to fully offset the substantial projected increases. If the current projections remain accurate, motorists can anticipate paying approximately R24.99 per litre for petrol, inclusive of the levy relief. The final fuel prices will be officially announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in the coming days.

Consumers are advised to prepare for these increases and adjust their budgets accordingly. The situation underscores the vulnerability of the South African economy to external factors, particularly geopolitical events that influence global oil prices. Continued monitoring of the Middle East conflict and its impact on oil supply will be crucial in assessing future fuel price trends. The government may need to consider further interventions if the situation deteriorates and fuel prices continue to climb, potentially impacting economic growth and stability





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Fuel Price Diesel Petrol South Africa CEF Middle East Oil Prices Fuel Levy Transport Economy Inflation

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