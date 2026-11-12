Shukri Conrad commits to South Africa batting stability for Bangladesh series

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad guarantees a fixed top seven batting lineup for the remainder of the season. This decision brings relief to players like Marques Ackerman ahead of the Bangladesh Tests.

South Africa cricket head coach Shukri Conrad has officially ended speculation regarding the team's batting lineup by committing to stability for the remainder of the season. The Proteas coach announced this strategic decision on Thursday, just days before the national team begins their highly anticipated series against Bangladesh. Conrad aims to eliminate the confusion that has surrounded the selection process, ensuring that the batting order remains unchanged through the end of the upcoming English tour. This pledge marks a significant shift from previous selection strategies, providing clarity for players who have been affected by frequent positional changes.

Batting Stability and Number 3 Position

Conrad directly addressed the media narrative surrounding the selection of the number three batter, a role that has seen numerous players try and fail under his tenure. He acknowledged that outsiders might perceive the frequent changes as a lack of direction, joking that he might simply throw names into a hat to decide the next selection. However, the coach firmly rejected the notion that the team is being ruthless or discarding players after only two or three opportunities. He emphasized that the primary goal is to settle the batting order and give the current group a solid run of games without altering the lineup after every series.

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The coach expressed that he would be very surprised if the top seven batters change between now and the conclusion of the tour in England. This stability is expected to provide significant relief to batters like Marques Ackerman and Matthew Breetzke, who are currently striving to cement their places in the Test side. Ackerman, who opened the batting for the first time in his career against a formidable Australian attack, has emerged from that series with enhanced confidence and reputation. His performances, including scores of 95 and 62 in the series decider at Newlands, have validated Conrad's willingness to play batters out of position to get the best available talent in the team.

The Number 3 Dilemma and Player Competition

Despite the commitment to stability, the number three position remains a point of contention and competition within the squad. David Bedingham was previously given the opportunity to bat at number three for the Australia series, marking his first time in that key slot. He performed adequately, scoring a pair of 40s and a 50 in the first innings in Cape Town. However, his dismissal while playing the pull shot twice in that match ultimately cost him his place for the upcoming Bangladesh series. Conrad clarified that this was not an arbitrary decision but a response to specific in-game performances and conditions.

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Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza are now set to compete for the number three spot in the opening match at the Wanderers. Conrad expressed a strong desire to avoid creating the appearance of a revolving door at this critical position. If Hamza starts, he would be the seventh different batter to play in that spot since Conrad took over as head coach in 2023. De Zorzi, another contender for the position, has batted at number three during this period, averaging 20.71 from seven innings. The coach's selection criteria often prioritize character and temperament over raw statistics, a philosophy that led to Bedingham's previous inclusion despite the recent setback.

Middle Order Strength and Bowling Strategy

Matthew Breetzke is expected to continue at number five, a position where he has demonstrated considerable grit and resilience. Conrad highlighted Breetzke's critical partnership with Ryan Rickelton on the fourth morning in Cape Town, which set up the successful contributions from Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder. The coach praised Breetzke's big-hearted nature, stating that his character fits the bill for the type of player they want in the middle order. Rickelton and Mulder's hundreds at Newlands have answered lingering questions about the middle order's batting depth, providing the team with valuable confidence heading into the next series.

Looking ahead, the Proteas are preparing for a challenging series against Bangladesh, who Conrad notes possess arguably the best set of quick bowlers in their history. He expects the Bangladesh team, as well as England later in the summer, to employ a short-ball strategy against the South African batters. The team is likely to play with four seamers in both Test matches, with Simon Harmer providing a spin option when necessary. Although conditions at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park are expected to favor quicks, the coaching staff remains adaptable, ready to mix the bowling unit based on specific match conditions and pitch behavior.