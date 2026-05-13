Shudufhadzo Musida is a model and former Miss South Africa. She completed her master's degree at Columbia University in New York and shares her journey and achievement on social media.

Model and former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida celebrates completing her master's degree at Columbia University in New York. After earning her first degree in Philosophy, Politics and Science from the University of Pretoria and completing her Honours degree in International Relations, she completed a short course in Property Development and Investment at the University of Cape Town.

Musida also released her second children's book, 'The Courage to Be You', inspired by her own childhood experiences. She continues to inspire people through her education, voice, and storytelling





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Biography News And Events Shudufhadzo Musida Columbia University Master's Degree Miss South Africa Property Development And Investment Children's Book Mental Health Emotions University Of Pretoria University Of Cape Town University Of The Witwatersrand Bafana Bafana

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