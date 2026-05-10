Showmax's Replacement on Netflix

The recent closure of Showmax, a popular South African streaming service, has left many South Africans searching for a new home for their favorite binge-worthy series and films. However, many of these shows and movies have quietly found a new home on Netflix, leading viewers to scramble and track them down.

As the curtain closes on Showmax, many South Africans are discovering that some of their favourite binge-worthy series and films have quietly found a new home on Netflix.

This has led viewers to scramble to track down beloved local dramas, international hits, and cult classics that once lived exclusively on Showmax. While several titles have resurfaced on Netflix, others have quietly left the platform, causing frustration among fans who had been enjoying them on Showmax. With the update of the Netflix library, viewers have a second chance to catch up on the shows everyone has been talking about





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Showmax Closure Netflix Replacement Binge-Worthy Series Cult Classics International Hits

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