Dr Ntombifikile Mtshali of Shout-It-Now argues that South Africa must confront psychological abuse and coercive control, citing data that 25% of women face emotional violence.

Dr Ntombifikile Mtshali, the CEO of Shout-It-Now, urges South Africa ns to expand their understanding of gender-based violence beyond physical assault. She emphasizes that prevention requires confronting psychological abuse, coercive control, and technology-facilitated harassment. Her perspective highlights the urgent need to address non-physical forms of violence that often go unnoticed or unreported in local communities.

Defining Invisible Violence Patterns

Public discourse on gender-based violence typically focuses on visible injuries, police reports, and tragic headlines. However, Dr Mtshali argues that the current response is insufficient because it ignores intimidation and humiliation. Repeatedly telling someone they are worthless or isolating them from loved ones constitutes psychological abuse. These behaviors are part of a pattern designed to undermine a person's freedom and independence.

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This form of abuse is rooted in power dynamics rather than simple relationship conflicts. When jealousy is romanticized as love or possessiveness is mistaken for protection, abusive behavior becomes difficult to identify. The Human Sciences Research Council's national study found that one in four South African women, or about twenty-five percent, experienced emotional abuse in their lifetime. More than half of those surveyed reported experiencing controlling behaviors.

Globally Prevalent Emotional Abuse

The failure to recognize emotional and verbal abuse is not unique to South Africa. A global systematic review involving more than two hundred and fifty thousand women across two hundred and one studies showed similar trends. The analysis revealed that psychological violence is the most prevalent form of intimate partner violence worldwide. An estimated twenty-seven percent of women globally have experienced this type of abuse.

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Young people's earliest relationship experiences shape their understanding of acceptable behavior. Many survivors do not recognize these experiences as abuse, which complicates prevention efforts. Failing to identify emotional and psychological violence allows harmful attitudes to persist into the next generation. Changing these behaviors requires a broader understanding of what violence against women looks like in modern contexts.

Digital Control and Harassment

Today's youth grow up in an environment where online bullying and harassment follow them from homes to social media feeds. Technology has become an extension of control patterns, with devices serving as tools for intimidation. Demanding passwords, tracking a partner's location, and insisting on constant availability are common tactics. Threatening to share intimate images further exacerbates the harm caused by technology-facilitated violence.

Prevention efforts must also question societal teachings about gender, masculinity, consent, and entitlement. At Shout-It-Now, data from their multilingual GBV support chatbot, Chomi, illustrates the demand for addressing these issues. Of more than ten thousand people who accessed GBV-related support, sixty-five percent sought help concerning emotional and verbal violence. This highlights a significant gap in how society perceives and reports non-physical abuse.

Community Support and Digital Solutions

Over half of those who engaged with Chomi went on to access additional service streams. These figures reflect engagement with the platform rather than national prevalence rates. Nevertheless, they indicate a critical need for confidential and accessible support channels. Many survivors face obstacles such as shame, stigma, financial dependence, and fear of retaliation. These factors make speaking to another person feel unsafe for many individuals.

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Sustainable community-based programs are essential for engaging adolescent girls and young women. These programs facilitate dialogues about rights violations and reporting mechanisms. They also challenge attitudes that normalize abuse and support mental health recovery. Shout-It-Now provides youth-friendly, community-based services in Gauteng and North West. Their work reinforces the necessity of combining digital support with sustained, in-person care to ensure effective prevention and response strategies.