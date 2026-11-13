Ramaphosa Approves 3.5% Pay Rise for Politicians After Unemployment Hits 33.7%

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3.5% salary increase for ministers, MPs and other political office-bearers, effective from April 1, while judges and magistrates receive 4%. The decision comes a day after Stats SA reported unemployment climbed to 33.7% and days after the ANC suffered its worst local government election result.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a pay rise for politicians just days after voters made clear that unemployment, poverty, failing services and the rising cost of living are not abstract political talking points.

The announcement has sparked outrage amid rising joblessness across the country. The timing could hardly have been worse. The decision came a day after Stats SA released unemployment figures showing the jobless rate had climbed to 33.7%. It also came days after the ANC suffered its worst electoral performance in local government elections.

Also read South Africa unemployment rises to 33.7% as Ramaphosa approves 3.5% pay rise for politicians

Ramaphosa Approves Political Pay Rise

The president approved a 3.5% salary increase for ministers, MPs and other political office-bearers, effective from April 1. Judges and magistrates will receive 4%. The determination follows a constitutional and administrative process for remunerating public office-bearers. There may well be arguments about the need to pay public office-bearers fairly.

But legality and procedure do not automatically make a decision politically sensible. For millions of South Africans without jobs, struggling to put food on the table or dependent on inadequate incomes, the announcement is difficult to swallow. The announcement was not only politically tone-deaf but demonstrated just how disconnected the country's political leadership risks becoming from the people it claims to serve.

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It is particularly frustrating when young people face unemployment rates that expose an entire generation's struggle to find a foothold in the economy. The timing matters. The ANC has just been handed a bruising lesson at the ballot box. Voters have made it clear that unemployment, poverty, failing services and the rising cost of living are everyday realities that shape how people vote and whether they still have faith in those governing them.

Politicians Pay Increases Spark Outrage

Yet, against this backdrop, the president has approved increases for politicians. The question is not simply whether politicians deserve an increase. It is whether they understand the optics of awarding themselves better pay while the country is battling a jobs crisis and public confidence in political leadership is wearing thin. The ANC cannot spend the aftermath of an electoral defeat talking about listening to voters while decisions such as this reinforce the very perception that voters have rejected.

Ramaphosa may have followed the prescribed process. But leadership is also about judgment, sensitivity and understanding the moment. This was a moment that called for restraint, not a pay rise.