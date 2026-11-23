Shoprite will acquire 40% of DNI for about R3.6bn while Investec invests R1.9bn for a 19.99% stake in Shoprite Financial Services Holdings, as the retailer expands into banking, credit, insurance and mobile connectivity.

Shoprite is ramping up its push into financial services and mobile connectivity through deals worth about R5.5bn with Investec and technology investment company DNI. The transactions were announced on Monday.

The country's largest retailer wants to offer customers more than just groceries. The deals will bring together Shoprite's extensive store network, its 33-million Xtra Savings customers, Investec's banking expertise and DNI's mobile and technology businesses. Under the agreements, Shoprite will acquire a 40% stake in DNI for about R3.6bn through its financial services arm. Investec will invest R1.9bn for a 19.99% stake in Shoprite Financial Services Holdings (SFS).

Also read Shoprite commits R3.6bn for stake in DNI ahead of its banking venture

Shoprite Expands Into Mobile And Financial Services

The Shoprite Employee Trust will also acquire a 5% stake in SFS, with Shoprite retaining majority control. The deals are subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. They mark another step in Shoprite's efforts to build a larger business in banking, credit, insurance and connectivity. Speaking during a webcast on Monday, Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the retailer intends to expand its presence in the cellular market, where it already operates its K'nect mobile virtual network.

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Yes, we definitely want to be a bigger player in the cellular market. We've got all those customers, Engelbrecht said. He said the retailer's goal was to make more everyday services available through Shoprite's stores and digital platforms, reducing the need for customers to go elsewhere. Engelbrecht said DNI would give Shoprite access to a broader mobile ecosystem, including handset distribution, mobile connectivity and financial technology capabilities, enabling it to grow faster than it could on its own.

DNI CEO Ryan Noach said the group serves more than four million active SIM subscribers and distributes more than four million devices across sub-Saharan Africa and Mauritius. The company's businesses span mobile connectivity, handset distribution, device financing and financial technology. DNI also has interests in fibre providers Frogfoot and Vox, whose networks pass more than 700,000 homes.

Dni Expands Fibre Footprint To Lower Income Areas

Noach said Frogfoot plans to extend its footprint to about 360,000 additional homes a year over the next three to four years, with a focus on lower-income communities. He said the expansion is already funded and does not require additional capital under current plans. For Investec, the partnership offers access to millions of customers outside its traditional affluent client base.

The bank will provide banking infrastructure, payments systems, funding and regulatory expertise, while Shoprite will manage customer relationships and distribute products through its stores and digital channels. Engelbrecht said Shoprite considered several banking partners before choosing Investec, partly because the two companies serve different customer segments and have limited overlap.

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Investec group CEO Fani Titi said the transaction would allow the bank to participate in the broader financial services market through Shoprite while maintaining its focus on specialist banking and wealth clients. Shoprite already offers money transfers, insurance, credit and cellular services. The new partnerships are expected to support the rollout of additional products and services over time, including payments solutions and short-term credit offerings.

Future Partnership Options Between Shoprite And Investec

The retailer, which operates about 3,500 stores across the region, sees its footprint as a key advantage in reaching customers at scale. The agreements also leave room for deeper ties in future. Shoprite has the option to increase its stake in DNI to 100% from the fourth year, while Investec could eventually raise its holding in Shoprite Financial Services Holdings to as much as 40%.

Shoprite expects the DNI acquisition to contribute positively to earnings from its 2027 financial year, while Investec expects its investment in SFS to become earnings accretive from 2028. The DNI transaction is expected to close around December 1, while Investec's investment is targeted for completion by the end of June 2027. Shoprite said its agreement with Investec is not exclusive and will not affect its existing relationships with other banks and financial services providers.