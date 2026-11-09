Shoprite and Investec agree non-exclusive banking partnership for debit card and transactional accounts

Shoprite and Investec have agreed in principle to a non-exclusive alliance-banking partnership that will let the retailer expand its transactional-account offering, including a new debit card, without setting up its own bank. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, with no launch date announced.

Shoprite and Investec have agreed in principle to a non-exclusive alliance-banking partnership that will expand Shoprite Financial Services, including a new transactional account and debit card.

The deal was announced on Monday, 9 November. Under the proposed structure, Investec will act as the banking sponsor for an expanded transactional-account offering, including a debit card expected to be rolled out across Shoprite's retail brands. Investec will provide the underlying banking infrastructure, balance sheet, regulatory capabilities and banking licence. Shoprite will use its extensive retail footprint, customer base and digital ecosystem to deliver financial services to millions of customers.

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Expanding Financial Services Without New Bank

The arrangement will allow Shoprite to expand its financial-services offering without establishing a separate bank, with the retailer remaining the customer-facing provider through its stores, brands and digital channels. The planned debit card and expanded transactional account form part of Shoprite's strategy to make financial services more convenient, accessible and affordable. The retailer's national distribution network and extensive consumer transaction data could also create opportunities to develop additional payment and rewards products based on customers' shopping habits.

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The partnership is non-exclusive and will not replace Shoprite's existing relationships with banks, financial-services providers, loyalty partners or payment providers. Shoprite already offers a low-cost transactional bank account in partnership with African Bank, and it recently bought a controlling stake in payments firm R&A Cellular, whose point-of-sale devices are used by informal traders. Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the partnership would combine the retailer's reach with Investec's banking expertise to provide customers with simple and convenient financial technology solutions.

He said customers trust Shoprite to find better and more affordable ways to serve them, and the combination would give South Africans greater choice and control over their money. Fani Titi, chief executive of Investec Group, said the arrangement enables Investec to access new markets, allowing the bank to scale its established financial services capabilities while remaining focused on its existing target market.

Deepening Payments Ecosystem and Accessing Retail Deposits

He said it also creates an opportunity to deepen Investec's participation in South Africa's evolving payments ecosystem and broaden its access to retail deposits. Banks use retail deposits, the money sitting in accounts, as a cheap source of funding, which is how they generate much of their revenue.

Investec has repeatedly stressed that its corporate payments division, which lets retailers and telecoms companies piggyback on its banking licence and infrastructure for their own fintech ambitions, is not a move into mass-market retail banking. Other South African companies have taken different routes into banking. Fellow retailer Pepkor acquired a banking licence for its new bank, which is expected to start doing business next year.

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Old Mutual also received a banking licence to set up a separate new bank, while Sanlam is relying on GoTyme's banking licence and technology rather than building a bank from scratch. Although the companies have outlined plans for an expanded transactional-account offering and a debit card, they have not yet announced a launch date. Details about account fees, eligibility requirements and the precise features of the proposed offering have also not been disclosed.

The next major step is regulatory approval, after which further information about the customer offering is expected. The partnership is expected to give Investec's retail deposits a major boost and expand access to simple and convenient fintech solutions.