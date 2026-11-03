Shoprite CEO's R117.8m Pay and New Incentive Plan Face Investor Revolt at AGM

Proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis urge shareholders to reject a new long-term incentive for Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht, whose total pay rose 35% to R117.8 million, at the 6 November AGM.

Shoprite Holdings' proposed new long-term incentive plan for CEO Pieter Engelbrecht is facing opposition from shareholder advisers and major investors ahead of the company's annual general meeting on Friday, 6 November.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, two leading proxy advisory firms, have recommended that shareholders reject the proposed long-term incentive for Engelbrecht. ISS said Shoprite had not provided a sufficiently compelling rationale for the additional incentive. ISS also recommended that shareholders vote against the company's remuneration implementation report, citing a special adjustment that resulted in a full short-term incentive payout despite performance falling below the target threshold.

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Shareholder Advisers Recommend Rejection

Several large institutional investors have indicated they will vote against the new incentive plan. They include the California Public Employees' Retirement System, the California State Teachers' Retirement System, the Florida Retirement System's State Board of Administration and Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp. Funds overseen by the New York City Comptroller's Office, which controls about $326 billion, have also signalled opposition to the remuneration proposals.

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Norway's KLP, the country's largest pension company with $90 billion under management, will also vote against. At least four of the investors said they will additionally vote against the remuneration implementation report. Christian Brothers Investment Services is also among those opposing the new incentive. The vote will be an early test of changes to South Africa's Companies Act that made shareholder votes on remuneration binding and increased the potential consequences for directors responsible for pay decisions.

Until now, investors have shown little inclination to rebel. Average support for remuneration implementation reports among the 200 largest Johannesburg-listed companies increased to 89.6% in the latest year, even as median CEO remuneration climbed 9%, according to PwC. That is almost three times the inflation rate. At Shoprite's AGM last year, 95.61% of ordinary votes cast supported the remuneration implementation report.

Support for Pay Reports Declines

The 2024 report received only 74.3% support, below the 75% threshold that triggers shareholder engagement. Engelbrecht's total earned remuneration rose 35% to R117.8 million in Shoprite's latest financial year, including another one-time plan known as an executive super stretch incentive, which was valued at R36.4 million. CFO Anton de Bruyn received R14.2 million under the same plan.

Shoprite has posted strong results, with its dividend and earnings per share excluding once-off costs both rising about 12% in the year through June. Its shares have climbed 26% this year, making it the top performer on the seven-member FTSE/JSE Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores Index. Public Investment Corporation, Africa's biggest fund manager, is the largest shareholder in the company.

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Shoprite Shares and Strong Results

Billionaire Christo Wiese, who has been on the board for 35 years, controls about 41% of the voting rights through his ordinary shares and a separate class of deferred shares, according to ISS. Wiese, who sits on Shoprite's remuneration committee, defended the proposed award, saying the company had provided a sufficiently compelling rationale for the additional incentive and that the decision had been carefully considered by the committee and its advisers.

This isn't something that was just decided in two seconds, he said, describing the committee's independent directors and advisers as extremely good. Wiese also compared Engelbrecht with former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson, saying he had been willing to happily pay a billion rand for every executive of his calibre. Engelbrecht's package comes amid scrutiny over pay disparity. Shoprite has previously faced criticism over executive remuneration, with reports noting that half of its workers earn less than R7,700 a month.