Shoprite and Gauteng Economic Development Department Launch Joint Programme to Train Youth for Delivery Jobs

Shoprite Group and Gauteng's Department of Economic Development sign an MOU to embed graduates of the Last Mile Delivery Programme into the Pingo Delivery platform, linking training with real‑world logistics work and exploring green mobility options.

The Shoprite Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED) to create a pipeline of employment opportunities for young South Africans.

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding that will see graduates from the GDED’s Last Mile Delivery Programme integrated into Shoprite’s Pingo Delivery platform, a digital solution that connects customers with a network of independent couriers. The collaboration builds on a pilot project that supported the launch of Shoprite’s Sixty60 rapid‑delivery service, where more than one hundred trainees were successfully placed in delivery roles across several Gauteng municipalities.

The agreement outlines a clear division of responsibilities: the department will continue to recruit, screen and train aspiring drivers, while Shoprite will provide them with real‑world delivery assignments through Pingo. In addition, the partnership will encompass a range of complementary initiatives, including driver development workshops, operational mentorship, rigorous safety protocols, data‑exchange mechanisms, and the exploration of green‑mobility options such as electric bicycles and low‑emission vehicles.

Maude Modise, Enterprise and Government Relations Executive at Shoprite, highlighted the significance of the alliance, stating that it demonstrates how public‑private collaboration can unlock meaningful economic prospects and strengthen the logistics ecosystem.

“When the government and the private sector join forces, we can create inclusive, sustainable pathways that turn skills into income‑generating jobs,” she explained. The Last Mile Delivery Programme, now in its fourth year, has already trained roughly 780 drivers and facilitated placements on 26 different delivery platforms, showcasing its capacity to scale.

The initiative is a cornerstone of Gauteng’s e‑Commerce, Transport and Logistics Action Lab, a broader effort to modernise the province’s logistics network through coordinated action among government agencies, industry players and development partners. Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa praised the memorandum as a concrete step toward turning policy into practice.

“By connecting skills development directly to market demand, we are not only creating jobs but also empowering young people to participate fully in the digital economy,” she said. The partnership will be overseen by a joint technical team and a project steering committee that will monitor progress, assess outcomes, and ensure that the programme remains aligned with the province’s broader economic transformation goals.

Both parties have committed to regular reporting and continuous improvement, with the aim of expanding the model to additional municipalities and potentially replicating it in other provinces. If successful, the initiative could serve as a template for how large retailers and government bodies can jointly address youth unemployment while advancing sustainable logistics solutions





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Shoprite Gauteng Department Of Economic Development Last Mile Delivery Programme Pingo Delivery Youth Employment

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