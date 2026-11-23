Shoprite Financial Services acquires a 40% stake in DNI for R3.6 billion, while Investec buys a 19.99% stake in Shoprite Finance, deepening both partnerships.

Shoprite Financial Services has agreed to purchase a 40% stake in DNI Holdings for approximately R3.6 billion, a move that establishes a strategic route for potential full ownership in the future. Simultaneously, Investec Bank will acquire a 19.99% stake in Shoprite's financial services division for roughly R1.9 billion, reinforcing a banking partnership announced just two weeks prior.

DNI Acquisition Terms and Seller Divestments

Shoprite Financial Services will acquire the DNI stake from existing shareholders, with the upfront transaction implying a total equity value of approximately R9 billion for the entire DNI group. The deal structure includes provisions for up to R213 million in additional payments, contingent upon DNI completing its ongoing acquisitions. Among the sellers, JAA Holdings reduced its ownership in DNI from 43.75% to 25.86%, while Sabvest Capital saw its effective stake drop from 18.96% to 10%.

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Sabvest Capital plans to utilize the proceeds from this divestment to reduce debt and fund new investments. The investment group stated that it would receive a dividend of approximately R576 million before the end of the year, with a further R53 million payable over a two-year period. DNI generates annual revenue exceeding R11 billion and reports an Ebitda of more than R1.2 billion, bringing significant scaled SIM and handset distribution capabilities to the partnership.

Reciprocal Options and Future Ownership Routes

The transaction grants Shoprite reciprocal put and call options that could eventually lead to 100% ownership of DNI, subject to regulatory approval. These options are structured to be exercised only after a four-year waiting period and can be executed annually thereafter. The deal is projected to close on or around 1 December, with Shoprite expecting the acquisition to contribute positively to earnings starting from the 2027 financial year.

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Shoprite will secure board representation in DNI, while the target company's management will continue to operate the business independently. In addition to the main equity purchase, Shoprite Financial Services will buy a direct minority stake in one unnamed DNI investee company. The group brings expertise in fibre connectivity, digital content services, and fintech, which Shoprite intends to leverage immediately.

Investec Partnership and Financial Services Expansion

In a parallel development, Investec Bank is deepening its relationship with Shoprite through the acquisition of a 19.99% stake in Shoprite Financial Services. This investment implies a valuation of approximately R9.5 billion for the financial services business. The price paid by Investec may be adjusted based on the performance of the financial services division. Investec will serve as the licensed bank behind Shoprite's debit card and expanded transactional accounts.

Investec retains the ability to increase its stake to as much as 40% between the second and sixth years of the partnership. The bank stated that this deal provides partnership-led access to the broader financial services market while allowing it to maintain its specialist focus on core clients. Shoprite's employee share trust will also acquire a 5% stake for approximately R473 million.

Operational Impact and Synergy Realization

Shoprite expects DNI's mature connectivity capabilities to allow for immediate scaling and a faster rollout of its connectivity offerings. The retailer already operates a virtual mobile network called K'nect on Cell C's infrastructure. The integration aims to combine Shoprite's extensive retail footprint with DNI's technical infrastructure in fibre and digital services.

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For the broader market, this dual transaction signals a consolidation of retail and financial technology interests in South Africa. Both the DNI acquisition and the Investec stake purchase are expected to close by the end of June 2027, setting the stage for long-term operational synergies. The combined entities aim to enhance consumer access to fintech products and high-speed fibre connectivity across the region.