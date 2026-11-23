Shoprite Holdings invests R3.6 billion to purchase a 40% stake in DNI, aiming to accelerate its mobile and financial services growth while excluding traditional banking ambitions.

Shoprite Holdings has announced a strategic R3.6-billion investment to acquire a 40% equity stake in telecommunications and fintech group DNI, marking a significant pivot to strengthen its position in the mobile and financial sectors. CEO Pieter Engelbrecht stated that this capital injection allows the retailer to bypass the lengthy process of building these capabilities from scratch, acknowledging that the company has previously struggled with cellular operations and banking expertise.

The R3.6 Billion Investment Structure

The complex transaction involves Shoprite purchasing the 40% share in DNI, with contractual options to acquire full ownership starting from the fourth year of the agreement. In a parallel arrangement, Investec will acquire a 19.99% stake in Shoprite Financial Services for approximately R1.9-billion. The total R3.6-billion valuation also includes a separate, direct 25% stake in 3G Mobile, a device distributor within the DNI group that provides Shoprite with broader access to handset manufacturers.

Also read Shoprite commits R3.6bn for stake in DNI ahead of its banking venture

Strategic Rationale for Equity Partnership

Engelbrecht emphasized that cellular connectivity is an inseparable component of modern consumer life, noting that Shoprite cannot offer financial services at scale without a robust mobile presence. He explained that the company prefers equity partnerships over arm's-length commercial deals to ensure deep alignment between the businesses. By taking equity, Shoprite gains what the CEO termed skin in the game, fostering a more integrated collaboration than traditional vendor contracts would allow.

Operational Details and Financial Performance

DNI, which operates as a private entity primarily known within the telecoms industry, revealed detailed financial metrics on Monday. CEO Ryan Noach reported that the group achieved consolidated EBITDA of R1.2-billion for the year ending June 2026, with R945-million attributable to DNI shareholders. The inclusion of stakes in fiber operator Frogfoot and internet service provider Vox adds an estimated R300-million to the financial picture. The group projects revenue exceeding R12-billion for the year ending June 2027, with organic pre-tax profit growth of 23%.

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Market Expansion and Infrastructure Goals

DNI currently serves more than 4.2 million active SIM subscribers and advanced over R11-billion in handsets, data, and airtime on credit during the past year. The infrastructure subsidiary Frogfoot passes more than 700,000 homes with fiber connectivity. Noach highlighted that Frogfoot plans to pass approximately 360,000 new homes annually for the next three to four years, specifically targeting low-income areas where only 20% currently have fiber access. The company confirmed it possesses sufficient capital to sustain this rollout.

Future Outlook and Regulatory Requirements

Engelbrecht cautioned investors against expecting immediate results, stating that Shoprite does not intend to become a bank and that the transformation will require patience. Shoprite Financial Services still needs to appoint a CEO and establish its board before operations can fully commence. The banking agreement with Investec is not exclusive, and the deal remains subject to regulatory approval, which is anticipated around the middle of 2027. This timeline underscores the long-term nature of the strategic shift into deeper telecoms and financial integration.