Shinnecock Hills Seeks Redemption Ahead of U.S. Open After Past Setup Troubles

The USGA aims to correct course management errors from the 2004 and 2018 U.S. Opens at Shinnecock Hills, acknowledging past issues with greens watering and wind-dried conditions that led to player criticism and inequitable play, while vowing to maintain the championship's traditionally severe test without compromising fairness.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, preparing to host the 126th U.S. Open, aims to avoid the course management failures that marred the 2004 and 2018 editions of the championship.

The USGA has acknowledged past missteps, most notably watering select greens between groups in 2004 to combat firm conditions, which created inequitable scoring opportunities, and facing severely drying winds in 2018 that made certain holes, like the 13th and 15th, nearly unplayable. Player criticism was sharp, with Zach Johnson stating "they've lost the golf course" and then-USGA CEO Mike Davis admitting the setup was too tough and did not reward well-executed shots.

USGA's Jeff Hall, manager of rules and open championships, confirms that while the organization is "acutely aware" of Shinnecock's volatile conditions, it will not soften the historically severe test of a U.S. Open. The course's exposed location ensures wind will remain a major factor.

"Mother Nature gets a seat at the table out here," Hall said, emphasizing that the natural elements are part of the championship's DNA. The goal is to balance the traditional demand for a firm, fast, and severe test with the need to maintain a championship where skill, not luck, determines the winner.

The 2024 tournament will be the sixth time Shinnecock Hills has hosted the U.S. Open, and all eyes are on whether the USGA has finally learned to manage one of golf's most historic and challenging layouts under the pressure of a major championship





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US Open Shinnecock Hills USGA Golf Course Setup Jeff Hall Mike Davis Brooks Koepka Retief Goosen Golf Championship

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