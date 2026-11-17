Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has apologised to Tatjana Smith and ordered a full SASCOC investigation into Swimming SA after her decision to swim for the Netherlands, citing a 46000 euro fine and withheld prize money.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has ordered a full investigation into Swimming South Africa after Tatjana Smith announced she will continue her career under the Dutch flag.

McKenzie also issued a public apology to Smith, accusing the federation of treating one of South Africa's greatest sporting champions disgracefully. Speaking at a media briefing at Parliament on Tuesday, 17 November, McKenzie said he had lost complete faith in Swimming SA and believed the federation needed urgent intervention. He said Smith had been treated like an enemy of the country.

Also read Sport Minister Orders Probe into Swimming South Africa Amid Tatjana Smith Dispute

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian of all time with four medals, two gold and two silver, confirmed last week she intends to represent the Netherlands after growing tensions with Swimming SA over sponsorship arrangements, fines and prize money. She won Olympic gold in the 200m breaststroke at Tokyo 2020 and silver in the same event at Paris 2024.

McKenzie said he had no ill feelings towards the swimmer for her decision and argued the federation's treatment of her contributed to her departure. He has long been a firm supporter of Gold Digger, as he affectionately calls Smith because of her accumulation of gold medals. I want to stop right here for five seconds and just apologise to Tatjana. She has been treated in the worst possible way, McKenzie said.

They should be ashamed. I cannot wait for the Sascoc investigation to finish. Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country. And what angered me most was that immediately after we got the news that Tatjana was going to swim for the Netherlands, they tried to cover up and make her the scapegoat, saying that they lost sponsorship because of her, he said.

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Arena is one of the greatest companies we have. She really does not deserve all this that is happening at the moment. McKenzie detailed how the relationship between Smith and Swimming SA broke down. In July 2023, Smith went to the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Arena Sponsorship Dispute Breakdown

She had swum at every major championship since 2019, in Guangzhou, Tokyo and Birmingham, wearing her own sponsored specialised swimsuit and goggles, with the federation's official cap on it. For a swimmer at her level, a racing suit is not a uniform. It is specialised equipment made to fit a body. On the morning of a first 100-metre heat, she was handed a letter from the federation's chief executive, McKenzie said.

It said that any swimmer not wearing the sponsor's brand would automatically be penalised: 2000 euros for every heat and 20000 euros for every final. No hearing, no discussion, automatically. Imagine reading that on the morning of a World Championship race. Tatjana, being the champion that she is, swam anyway.

She won gold, he said. According to the minister, Smith was invoiced 46000 euros for an alleged sponsorship infringement after she failed to wear a particular sponsor's brand. Swimming SA subsequently withheld her prize money, resulting in a prolonged dispute over payment. McKenzie said Smith only received the money in 2024 after instructing her lawyers to pursue legal action.

The minister also said his department had ensured that all money owed to the swimmer by the department was paid without delay. We paid her as fast as she swims. We want to thank her for the years that she has given, for the medals that she has given us, for what she has done for this country, he said.

Before Paris, she went to Sascoc and asked in writing whether she could compete in a personal sponsor's technical suit and goggles at the Olympic Games. Sascoc confirmed that she could. She did not hide. So it is a lie going around about Tatjana, and I want to put on record, with paperwork that is in my possession, that she did ask, McKenzie said.

Sascoc Investigation Into Swimming SA

I am aware that many at SSA have a different version of these events. And we have heard that version, or the various versions of that version. The facts that are not in dispute are that Tatjana never signed the federation sponsorship deal with Arena. There was no disciplinary hearing, nor any of the processes the federation's own rules require before a fine is imposed.

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And it was the federation's own team that allowed her to race. Swimming SA's officials withdrew the fine, and its acting leadership has admitted to Parliament that this should never have happened. McKenzie described Smith as South Africa's greatest Olympian and said she deserved an apology for the way she had been treated. McKenzie has written to Sascoc requesting a full investigation into Swimming SA's administration and financial affairs.

The investigation will examine the federation's sponsorship agreement with Arena, including the penalties imposed on athletes and who was responsible for paying them. McKenzie also wants investigators to establish whether other swimmers have been fined or had prize money withheld. The investigation will extend beyond the sponsorship dispute. The minister said Sascoc had also been asked to examine how money was spent on the Franschhoek High-Performance Centre and identify alleged shortcomings in Swimming SA's constitution.

He believes Smith may have been made a scapegoat for broader administrative problems within the federation. I have asked it to establish how the Arena sponsorship agreement works, what penalties were levied and who paid them, and whether other swimmers were fined or had money held back. I have asked it to look at how money was spent on the Franschhoek High-Performance Centre and the flaws in the federation's constitution.

And that is why our swimmers are choosing to represent other countries, McKenzie said. Sascoc's acting head, Lwandile Simelane, has pledged to complete the investigation within 90 days. McKenzie said regulations require Sascoc to deal with the matter first, making its investigation an important initial step before further action can be considered. The minister has also called for a task team to help stabilise the federation, describing its current condition in particularly strong terms.

Minister Calls Federation ICU Condition

I have asked Sascoc to deploy a task team to stabilise the federation, because the federation is in ICU. And we should not run away from that, he said. McKenzie warned that Smith should be the last South African athlete to experience such treatment from a national sporting federation. But I want to assure South Africans that she is the last athlete who will be treated in such a fashion by these federations.

That is not how a national federation should treat the people it exists to serve, he said. I, for one, have lost total faith in SSA, from the board right through to the management. I have lost total faith, but I cannot come in here like a cowboy and say, No, pick your bags, go. I must wait now for due process, McKenzie added.

Smith's decision to pursue representation by the Netherlands has raised wider questions about athlete welfare, funding and the administration of South African sporting federations. McKenzie's intervention now places Swimming SA's sponsorship arrangements, financial management and governance under scrutiny. The outcome of the 90-day Sascoc investigation could prove significant for the federation and the future of South African swimming.

For now, McKenzie has made his position clear: he believes Smith deserved better and wants those responsible for the federation's administration to answer questions about how it operates.