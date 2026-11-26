Thabang Chiloane, former spokesperson to South Africa's first woman deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, pays tribute to her as a formidable yet compassionate leader and second mother who opened doors for young women.

Thabang Chiloane, who served as spokesperson to South Africa's first woman deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, has written a personal tribute remembering her as a leader who lifted others as she climbed.

Thabang Chiloane Tribute To Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

He describes serving her as one of the most extraordinary chapters of his life and a masterclass in leadership, diplomacy and humanity. Chiloane recalls that when he first met Ma'am, he was already in mourning. It was a smaller bereavement. He was about to become spokesperson to South Africa's first woman deputy president when a colleague warned him: If you want to last as her spokesperson, your looks are not going to impress her.

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The colleague meant his shoulder-length dreadlocks. Apparently, the disciplinarian in Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka would not have a Rastaman as spokesperson. The dreadlocks came off. When he entered her office the next day, she smiled knowingly: I see you are well prepared.

Fresh haircut! So began one of the most extraordinary chapters of his life. Much will be written about MaMlambo the freedom fighter, cabinet minister, first woman deputy president, international stateswoman, educator and champion of women and girls. Chiloane says he wants to remember the woman behind the titles, who showed that leadership could be formidable without being cruel, and that high office need not erase one's ability to see the human being in front of you.

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He has often thought that he was fortunate to have two mothers: the mother who gave birth to him and the mother he met at 32. He joined her office young, ambitious and sometimes uncertain. What struck him was the respect she gave him. She expected him to have a view.

She had appointed him to advise her, she reminded him; if he merely agreed, he was of little use. He could argue, persuade and tell the deputy president that her approach might not work. She did not always agree, but she listened. That distinction taught him more about leadership than many textbooks ever could.

Compassionate Leadership And Humanity In Politics

Ma'am was also compassionate. Politics can harden good people. In the heat of political battles, they were sometimes ready with sharp words for opponents they believed had wronged them. When someone appeared vulnerable, they wanted to pounce.

Ma'am would stop them: never kick somebody when they are down, even when they have hurt you, retaliation feels justified and you have the power to do it. She simply returned them to their humanity. She taught them that the true test of power is not what you can do when you have the advantage, but what you choose not to do.

Chiloane knew a leader who expected excellence but understood human frailty; who could sit among the powerful without becoming consumed by power; whose discipline was accompanied by care; and who understood that reaching the top meant little if nobody else found a way up because she had been there. His work revealed both high office and the private corners of her life. He saw her engage international leaders and, days later, speak with people in rural communities across South Africa.

Bhalacisha Nickname And Perfectionism In Speech

She did not change according to the room. The woman who entered spaces of global power was the same woman who sat with citizens at grassroots level: smart, warm, curious, calm and collected. She respected the dignity of office but never confused the office with herself. Their memories are not all solemn.

Those who worked around her called her Bhalacisha, a nickname capturing her habit of writing, correcting and rewriting. Perfectionism was part of her DNA. A speech could seem finished, only for Ma'am to produce another thought 30 minutes before delivery. Chiloane bought a portable printer and tablet so a mobile communications office could travel with him.

He thought technology had finally defeated Bhalacisha. He was wrong. She could defeat the printer by having a new idea at the podium, leaving him to capture thoughts that appeared nowhere in the approved text. She learnt of the nickname and embraced it.

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Lifting As You Climb Philosophy And Legacy

Those frantic moments seem precious now. What he would give for one more change, one more dash to the printer, one more: Thabang, I think we must say this differently. She was serious about creating space for young women. When she saw potential in a woman prepared to work, she invested in her success.

She opened doors, created opportunities and followed her progress. For Ma'am, advancing women was never a slogan. Someone had to hold the door open while another woman walked through it. Lifting as you climb was not a fashionable phrase to her.

It was a way of life: one young woman, one opportunity and one open door at a time. History will record her offices, policies, speeches, diplomatic engagements and battles. But titles explain what a person achieved, not always who they were. To Chiloane, she became a second mother.

Amid the sadness, he returns to the words that best capture her legacy: she lifted us as she climbed. She walked roads before us so our feet would know where to go. She opened doors so we would not have to knock alone. Whenever she rose, she reached back for somebody else.

Our greatest tribute cannot be our tears alone. It must be in the lives we choose to lead: serving, loving, leading without losing our humanity, opening doors and making a way for others. Whenever life allows us to rise, we must turn around, reach back and lift somebody else. Rest now, Ma'am.

Your courage and humanity live on in us. Because you lifted us, we too can climb. Siyabonga kakhulu. Hamba kahle, Qhawekazi.

Lala ngokuthula. Thabang Chiloane was spokesperson to former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.