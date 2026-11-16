Bidders flock to Mooikloof for Shauwn Mkhize auction despite SARS tax debt. Experts question item genuineness as millions in luxury goods face sale.

The high-profile auction of Shauwn Mkhize's personal luxury wardrobe has generated significant interest across South Africa, even as serious doubts regarding the authenticity of several designer items have surfaced. The event, held at the Bidders Choice auction house in Mooikloof, Pretoria, on Monday, featured a curated selection of high-end fashion including bags, boots, and jewelry.

Legal Battle Drives Auction of Luxury Assets

Shauwn Mkhize, widely recognized by the public moniker MaMkhize, is a socialite and businesswoman who built a prominent online presence through her display of an opulent lifestyle. This liquidation follows a prolonged legal conflict with the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The tax authority has pursued Mkhize for unpaid taxes on personal, corporate, and family trust income totaling more than R125 million.

Also read Mam'Mkhize Designer Wardrobe and Assets Auctioned to Settle Over R129m SARS Tax Debt

The auction serves as a direct consequence of this substantial financial debt. The registration fee required to participate in the bidding process is set at R20,000. Interest in the event has been substantial, with an average of approximately 200 online bidders visiting the Bidders Choice website daily since the auction began on Friday. On Monday, physical attendance at the Mooikloof facility also increased, drawing both serious buyers and casual observers.

Experts Question Authenticity of Designer Goods

Despite the high volume of interest, the integrity of the merchandise has become a central point of contention among attendees. Various designer pieces, including handbags from Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Balmain, and Dolce & Gabbana, were on display alongside sneakers, sunglasses, and jewelry. However, multiple bidders expressed skepticism, describing several items as counterfeit.

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Specific scrutiny was directed at Hermès products, particularly a pink bag noted for having faded labels and worn-off handles. Bidders questioned the materials used in these items, suspecting they were not genuine. David Leven, the owner of a high-end boutique in Sandton, attended the auction out of curiosity regarding the hype surrounding Mkhize's life. He expressed strong doubts about the genuineness of the collection.

Leven cited his 19 years of experience in the diamond and jewelry industry as the basis for his assessment. He argued that legitimate items would require authentication certificates, which many of the displayed goods lacked. Leven reported that a friend who previously performed authentications for SARS estimated that approximately 90% of the items were fake.

Market Impact and Bidding Dynamics

The auction comprised a total of 418 lots, with prices varying significantly. One notable item, a pair of slip-on Cartier bracelets, was commanding a price of R41,250 by Monday afternoon. The collection also included eccentric pieces such as ski goggles similar to those Mkhize wore during a 2023 trip to a ski resort, a moment she had shared on Instagram.

While many items faced authenticity challenges, some bidders found value in specific pieces. One anonymous bidder noted a Gucci bag that appeared to be genuine and was receiving considerable bidding activity. Another bidder revealed they had purchased a bag for R50,000 during the initial auction on Friday. This item included an authentication certificate and was subsequently verified by a retail store, contrasting with the uncertified items in the current sale.

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Bidders also compared footwear from the auction against personal items to assess quality. One attendee demonstrated by comparing a pair of Dolce & Gabbana heels she was wearing with those on display, suggesting the auction items were inferior. She emphasized that without certificates, many items held no resale value.

Auctioneer Confirms High Interest and Separate Sales

Pieter Geldenhuys, the owner and managing director of Bidders Choice, addressed the separation of this auction from previous sales. He explained that a prior auction held on Friday included more than 1,000 lots of items that could be authenticated, such as verified handbags and liquor. The current inventory could not be authenticated, necessitating a distinct event.

Geldenhuys highlighted that the interest in this unauthenticated sale was significant, with registered bidders traveling from Johannesburg, Polokwane, Mbombela, and Thabazimbi. He expressed confidence that the volume of activity would result in minimal unsold inventory. The ongoing interest underscores the public fascination with Mkhize's lifestyle and assets, regardless of the legal and authenticity complications surrounding the sale.