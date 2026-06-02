Shaun Parker Confirmed as Permanent TS Galaxy Coach After Impressive Turnaround

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has announced that Shaun Parker will remain as head coach following his successful stint in the latter part of the season. Parker guided the team away from relegation danger and secured a crucial win over champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite a challenging overall campaign, Sukazi believes Parker's tactics and leadership provide a solid foundation for the future.

TS Galaxy owner and chairman Tim Sukazi has confirmed that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Parker will continue as head coach of the club, citing logical continuity and his successful turnaround of the team during a crisis period.

Parker took over in the latter stages of the previous season after the dismissal of Adnan Beganovic when the club was flirting with relegation. Under his guidance, the team recorded four league draws against Magesi FC, Marumo Gallants, Chippa United, and Golden Arrows, and secured a notable victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. That win effectively ended Sundowns' chances of defending their Betway Premiership title, which ultimately went to Orlando Pirates.

Parker's only defeat came in the Nedbank Cup final, where Galaxy lost 2-1 to Durban City in Polokwane. Sukazi praised Parker's football intelligence and ability to implement effective strategies, highlighting the win over Sundowns as a significant proving ground. He emphasized the need to develop the young South African coach and provide him with support during high-pressure periods. Galaxy finished the Premiership season fourth from bottom with 32 points from 30 matches, having won only eight games overall.

Sukazi described the season as strange, with a strong first half contrasting sharply with a poor second half, which prompted the coaching change. He expressed confidence that the team is now on the right path and that Parker's leadership offers a positive alternative for supporters of big clubs





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TS Galaxy Shaun Parker Tim Sukazi Mamelodi Sundowns Betway Premiership Nedbank Cup South African Football

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