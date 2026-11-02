Shaun Edwards Reveals Rejected England Role Ahead of 2025 Rugby World Cup

Defence specialist Shaun Edwards discloses that head coach Steve Borthwick declined his offer to join the England coaching staff for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Rugby defence guru Shaun Edwards has publicly confirmed that his proposal to join the England coaching setup for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was rejected by head coach Steve Borthwick. The sixty-year-old specialist, who previously enjoyed immense success with Wales and France, recently clarified the situation through a discussion with the England manager regarding the tournament preparations in Australia.

Edwards Declines Argentina Offer After Borthwick Rejection

Shaun Edwards made it clear that he remained eager to contribute to the national team despite the setback. He told the BBC that he had a direct conversation with Steve Borthwick, stating that the head coach could have appointed him as an assistant kit man and he would have been ready to work immediately. Despite this enthusiastic offer, Borthwick opted not to include Edwards in his final squad, preferring to maintain his existing backroom team.

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Following the rejection, Shaun Edwards pursued a different path to remain active at the highest level of the sport. He accepted an offer to work with the Argentina national team until the end of the World Cup. This decision allows the experienced coach to continue applying his defensive strategies on the international stage, even though his ambitions for the England role were not realized by the current leadership.

Borthwick Retains Existing Defence Coaching Structure

Steve Borthwick appears to have finalized his backroom staff selections for the tournament, sticking to a core group of trusted advisors. Richard Wigglesworth has been assigned the primary responsibility of overseeing the defence unit for the national side. This decision reflects a preference for internal continuity rather than bringing in high-profile external specialists for the upcoming campaign.

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Richard Wigglesworth will be supported in his defensive duties by Byron McGuigan and Joe El-Abd. This trio forms the backbone of the defensive strategy that Steve Borthwick intends to implement during the competition. The head coach reportedly expressed satisfaction with this group, acknowledging the good work they have done together leading up to the event.

Shaun Edwards Legendary Coaching Record and Achievements

Shaun Edwards boasts a resume that makes his rejection by England particularly notable in the rugby community. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful defence coaches in rugby union history. During a twelve-year stint with Wales, he helped the team win three Six Nations Grand Slams, cementing his reputation as a defensive mastermind.

His influence extended beyond Wales, as he later contributed to France winning three Six Nations titles. Prior to his international coaching career, Edwards was highly successful in the club game with Wasps. He initially served as a defence coach before taking over as head coach, leading the team to two European Champions Cups and four English titles. This extensive portfolio of trophies underscores the high level of expertise he brings to any squad he joins.

England Squad Context and Upcoming Tournament Challenges

Steve Borthwick leads England into the tournament following a period of fluctuating results. The team lost to eventual champions South Africa in the 2023 World Cup semifinals. In the past two years, the side experienced a twelve-test winning streak across 2025 and 2026, which was followed by a painful run of five successive defeats earlier this year. This instability has added pressure to the current coaching setup as they prepare for the global stage.

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Despite recent setbacks, England has shown resilience by beating Fiji and Argentina in their most recent matches. The team now faces a crucial leg of the Nations Championship at Twickenham, where they will compete against Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. This series serves as a final major test before the tournament concludes with a finals weekend in London, setting the stage for their World Cup campaign in Australia.