Sharks Thrash Benetton, Morale Boost As Jaco Williams, Jurenzo Julius And Matt Romao Star

South Africa's Sharks coach JP Pietersen said his team's eight-try thrashing of Italian side Benetton both rewarded fans for their unwavering support through a difficult season and showcased what the future looks like for the union.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said his team's eight-try thrashing of Benetton both rewarded fans for their unwavering support through a difficult season, as well as showcased what the future looks like for the union.

The result was a dead rubber for both teams, as neither the Sharks at 10th nor Benetton at 13th can reach the top eight and qualify for the play-offs. But it was a huge morale boost for the Durban union, which came out of an early-season coaching shake-up only to battle an injury crisis with 'Everyone is going to ask where this team has been the whole year,' Pietersen said.

'But obviously, we've been through difficult challenges with injuries. We could never get a team together for more than three games.

' But today shows the future of the Sharks. We have some exciting young, hungry kids that want to take the Sharks to another level. Pietersen also highlighted lock Emile van Heerden and loose forwards Manu Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi as players showing more leadership





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Sharks Benetton Jaco Williams Jurenzo Julius Matt Romao JP Pietersen Emile Van Heerden Manu Tshituka Phepsi Buthelezi

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