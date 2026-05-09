Sharks pull off a dominant display in URC clash, Julius bags a hat-trick

The Sharks produced a clinical finishing performance to beat Benetton with Jurenzo Julius bagging a hat-trick and Siya Kolisi making up for his red card by scoring twice and Andre Esterhuizen adding to their tally. The final tally ended up 20-0 as Benetton were undone by multiple penalties which cost them the game.

Jurenzo Julius bagged a hat-trick as the Sharks put Benetton to the sword in their URC dead-rubber clash in Durban, with the first half marked by stop-start play and Benetton's discipline letting them down when hooker Bautista Bernasconi was shown a yellow card.

The Sharks struck first in the 12th minute, with Jurenzo Julius showing his strength and footwork to power over for their second try, converting with Siya Kolisi crashing over from a rolling maul. Replacement winger Litelihle Bester added an exclamation mark to a statement performance with a try on the stroke of full time, as the Durban side produced the type of performance their supporters had been waiting for





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