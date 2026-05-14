Sharks Name Squad for Season Finale Against Zebre as Siya Kolisi Bids Farewell

The Sharks announce their final URC lineup featuring the debut of Vusi Moyo and a poignant final appearance for captain Siya Kolisi at Kings Park.

The Durban-based Sharks rugby franchise is preparing for an emotionally charged conclusion to their current campaign as they gear up to face Zebre in their final United Rugby Championship match of the season.

This fixture, hosted at the iconic Kings Park stadium, serves as more than just a sporting contest; it is a platform for the organization to showcase its burgeoning talent pool and honor one of the most influential figures in the history of South African rugby. Central to the headlines is the inclusion of Vusi Moyo, the talented Junior Springbok flyhalf, who has been handed the prestigious No 10 jersey for his URC debut.

Moyo arrives at this pivotal moment following a stellar performance with the Junior Boks, where he played a key role in securing the U20 Rugby Championship title. His promotion to the starting lineup is a clear signal from the coaching staff that they are committed to rewarding excellence and integrating youth into the professional ranks. The tactical arrangements for the upcoming clash reflect a broader strategy of rotation and experimentation.

Jaco Williams, another standout performer from the Junior Bok World Cup winning squad, will transition from his recent role at flyhalf back to his preferred position on the wing. This move is necessitated by the absence of the veteran Springbok Edwill van der Merwe, who is currently sidelined due to injury. Williams represents the new guard of Sharks rugby, and his versatility makes him a vital asset as the team looks to sharpen its attacking edge.

Similarly, the team is seeing the rise of Litelihle Bester, who earns a place in the starting XV following an impressive try-scoring debut from the bench. Bester replaces the seasoned Makazole Mapimpi, who is unavailable after sustaining two significant knocks during the recent dominant 46-7 victory.

The strategic depth of the squad is further evident in the replacements list, where Le Roux Malan moves to the bench and Deon Slabbert takes a spot in the No 19 jersey, replacing Corne Rahl. While the backline sees considerable movement, head coach JP Pietersen has opted for stability within the forward pack. This decision is intended to provide a solid foundation for the youthful brilliance of the backs to flourish.

The midfield remains a powerhouse of energy and experience, with the formidable Jurenzo Julies continuing his partnership with captain Andre Esterhuizen. Julies, who recently captivated fans with a hat-trick, brings a level of aggression and clinical finishing that the Sharks wish to maintain.

However, the most poignant aspect of the match will undoubtedly be the final appearance of the legendary Siya Kolisi in a Sharks jersey. Wearing the No 6 jersey for the last time at Kings Park, Kolisi's departure marks the end of a significant era. As a symbol of leadership and resilience, his presence has been a cornerstone of the team's identity.

The home crowd is expected to turn out in large numbers to give the Springbok captain a fitting send-off, acknowledging his immense contributions to the franchise. As the Sharks look to wrap up a season that has been characterized by moments of brilliance and frustrating setbacks, the match against Zebre offers a chance for redemption and positive momentum.

Both Zekhethelo Siyaya and Jaco Williams have been called up to the latest Springbok alignment camp, adding an extra layer of motivation for them to deliver high-impact performances. The desire to impress national selectors will likely translate into a high-tempo game of rugby.

With a blend of seasoned internationals like Ox Nche and Vincent Koch in the front row and the raw ambition of debutants like Moyo, the Sharks are fielding a side that embodies the transition the club is currently undergoing. This final fixture is not just about the result on the scoreboard, but about laying the groundwork for the future and celebrating the legacy of those moving on





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