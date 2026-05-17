Sharks Head Coach Praises Departing Players, Announces Youthful, Energetic URC Squad

The Sharks coach, Pienaar, praised the departing players and mentioned that their departure was exciting because while some players leave, the squad remains youthful and ambitious. He is confident that the Sharks will be in a much better place next season.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi waves to the crowd after playing his final match for the Sharks in Saturday's win over Zebre. The Sharks produced one of their most entertaining attacking displays of the campaign in a match that doubled as an emotional farewell for several departing players .

Players like Vusi Moyo, Jurenzo Julius, Jaco Williams, and Lilli Bester showcased their skills and made their debut on the field. Refusing to look back at the last game negatively, Peters said the team will carry this positive feeling into pre-season. Kolisi received a standing ovation after scoring twice in his final appearance in the black and white jersey. The match-day squad was predominantly made up of young players aged under 23.

The young group brought energy, while experienced figures such as skipper Andre Esterhuizen and Bok prop Ox Nche provided balance. The campaign has not been without progress, particularly the emergence of several exciting youngsters





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Rugby Sharks Departing Players Youthful Team Energetic Progress Emergence Of Exciting Youngsters

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