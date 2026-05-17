Sharks end frustrating campaign with victory, say goodbye to senior players

The Sharks ended their United Rugby Championship campaign on a high note with a 54-19 victory at Kings Park on Saturday, marking the end of an era for several senior players. The departure of experienced players was softened by the emergence of several young players throughout the campaign.

The Sharks ended a frustrating United Rugby Championship campaign on a high with an entertaining 54-19 victory at Kings Park on Saturday, marking the end of an era for several senior players.

Among those saying goodbye were scrumhalf Siya Kolisi, who received a standing ovation when he came off. The departure of experienced players was softened by the emergence of several young players throughout the campaign. The arrival of veteran scrumhalf Van Zyl also fills a critical void created by the departure of Springbok scrumhalf Damian Williams to Japan.

The coach, Neil Pietersen, urged supporters to remain patient as the Sharks continue to develop a young squad capable of becoming genuine contenders in the coming seasons





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Sharks United Rugby Championship Kings Park Siya Kolisi Damian Williams Van Zyl Neil Pietersen Emergence Of Young Players Departure Of Senior Players Building A Young Squad Remaining Patient Genuine Contenders

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