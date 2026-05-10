Shareholder versus Stakeholder Debate Misses the Real Issue: A Shift in Perspective is Needed

The article argues that the debate between shareholder primacy and stakeholder capitalism is outdated and misses the real issue. It proposes a shift in perspective to enterprise stewardship, which involves maintaining the integrity, coherence, and continuity of the enterprise as a whole.

The future of corporations in society lies not in choosing sides in an outdated debate over shareholder primacy and stakeholder capitalism , but in elevating the standard of care and judgment by which enterprises are stewarded.

The recent revival of debate about Milton Friedman’s doctrine of shareholder primacy suggests that we are still asking the wrong question. Having argued over whether Friedman was right or wrong, we remain trapped in a binary that obscures the real issue. The choice is not between shareholder primacy and stakeholder capitalism. Shareholders are, after all, one group within a broader set of stakeholders, not a separate category.

The real distinction lies elsewhere. It is between mechanistic prescriptions and the exercise of judgment. What is needed instead is a shift in perspective: from primacy to what might be called enterprise stewardship — an orientation concerned with the integrity, coherence and continuity of the enterprise as a whole. This is not a philosophy of governance, nor a reformulation of existing codes.

It is a way of understanding and exercising judgment across the enterprise





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Shareholder Primacy Stakeholder Capitalism Milton Friedman Enterprise Stewardship Judgment Coherence Integrity Continuity Profit Trust Dissonance Fiduciary Duty Influence Quality Of Judgment

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