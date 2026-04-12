Shane Lowry Aces Sixth Hole at 2026 Masters, Making History

Shane Lowry's hole-in-one on the sixth hole at the 2026 Masters, his second ace in the tournament, electrified the crowd and boosted his position, showcasing remarkable skill and adding a thrilling chapter to Masters history.

Shane Lowry delivered a stunning highlight during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament , etching his name further into the competition's history with a remarkable hole-in-one on the par-three sixth hole at Augusta National .

The shot, a perfectly struck seven-iron from 190 yards, soared through the air, landed gracefully on the green, and with a couple of precise bounces, elegantly curled into the left side of the cup. The reaction from the gallery was immediate and electric, a wave of cheers and applause echoing across the hallowed grounds. Lowry's response was equally captivating, his raw emotion on full display as he threw both fists into the air, a gesture of pure joy and disbelief. He then embraced his playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, and his caddie, Darren Reynolds, sharing in the euphoric moment. It was a moment of pure sporting theatre, a testament to the unpredictable nature and thrilling drama of the Masters.<\/p>

Following the incredible ace, Lowry shared his astonishment and excitement. He expressed a mixture of disbelief and appreciation for the extraordinary feat, recognizing the significance of the moment within the context of the tournament. He acknowledged that while the objective is always to compete and strive for victory, the added element of a hole-in-one at the Masters elevated the experience to an entirely new level. After retrieving his ball from the cup, Lowry took the opportunity to savor the experience, playfully engaging with the crowd, teasing them with a mock throw of the ball before securing it as a treasured souvenir. The ace not only delivered a memorable moment but also significantly impacted Lowry's position in the tournament. It propelled the 2019 British Open champion to eight-under for the week, catapulting him into a tie for second place, positioned just four shots behind the overnight leader, Rory McIlroy. Lowry's outstanding performance continued throughout the round, as he posted a solid four-under-par 68, bringing his overall score to nine-under for the week, ultimately placing him in fourth position, a mere two strokes behind the joint leaders, McIlroy and Cameron Young.<\/p>

Adding another layer to Lowry's achievement is the historical significance of his second hole-in-one at the Masters. He previously accomplished the feat at the par-three 16th hole back in 2016, making him the first player to ever record two aces at the Masters Tournament. This most recent hole-in-one is also the first to occur since Stewart Cink's ace at the 16th in 2022. It also marks the 35th hole-in-one in the prestigious tournament's history, highlighting the rarity and the memorable nature of the accomplishment. The remarkable play demonstrated his exceptional skill and his ability to perform under pressure. His two aces at the Masters demonstrate his talent and resilience in a competition of elite talent. Lowry's performance provides a thrilling narrative and adds further excitement for the remainder of the tournament, positioning him as a contender and captivating the attention of golf fans worldwide.<\/p>





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