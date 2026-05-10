Shakira Teases Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song 'Dai Dai' Featuring Burna Boy

Shakira has released a teaser video for the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The video features Shakira performing parts of the anthem at Brazil's Maracanã Stadium, surrounded by dancers wearing the colours of various countries. The song, titled "Dai Dai", featuring Burna Boy, will be officially released on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Shakira has officially teased " Dai Dai ", the 2026 FIFA World Cup song featuring Burna Boy . The teaser video shows Shakira performing parts of the energetic anthem and holding the official 2026 World Cup match ball, including dancers from various countries on the field.

The song, titled "Dai Dai", will officially release on Thursday, 14 May 2026. Shakira shares a long history with the FIFA World Cup, having performed at the 2006 and 2014 World Cup finals and creating some of the tournament's most memorable songs. This marks Shakira's official return to World Cup music more than a decade later, bringing fresh energy ahead of the 2026 tournament





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2026 FIFA World Cup Dai Dai Burna Boy Shakira Brazil Maracanã Stadium FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026 Marise Pollard 2006 FIFA World Cup 2014 FIFA World Cup

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