Shaka iLembe Season 2 and Lucky Fish lead winners at the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards in Durban, recognizing top local talent.

The 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KwaZulu-Natal Film and Television Awards took place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at The Playhouse Theatre in Durban. This annual ceremony gathered South African actors, filmmakers, and industry professionals to honor excellence in local cinema and broadcast television. The event served as a celebration of the creative forces driving the province's entertainment sector forward.

Television productions emerged as the clear winners of the evening, with the second season of the historical drama Shaka iLembe leading the charge. The series secured nine distinct awards across various categories, demonstrating the high production value and critical acclaim it has garnered. This dominance highlights the growing strength of South African television storytelling on the national stage.

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Shaka iLembe Season 2 Takes Top Honors

The production team behind Shaka iLembe Season 2 received significant recognition for their outstanding contributions to the medium. Acclaimed filmmaker Angus Gibson was honored with two major awards: Best Director Television and Best Drama Series. His dual wins underscored the critical success of the series and his personal impact on the genre.

Actor Wiseman Mncube also celebrated a major victory, taking home the award for Best Actor Television. Mncube won the prize for his compelling performance in Shaka iLembe Season 2, marking a significant milestone in his career. The recognition for both direction and acting solidified the show's status as a powerhouse of South African television.

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Film Industry Leaders and Emerging Talent

In the film categories, Luke Rous saw his project Lucky Fish sweep the board with five awards. The filmmaker's success highlighted the vibrant state of independent and feature filmmaking in the region. Rous posed with his multiple accolades, representing the hard work and dedication of the film crew.

Theatrical excellence was further recognized through the award for Best Actor Film, which went to actor Thobani Nzuza. Nzuza claimed the title for his role in the film God's Work, adding to the night's list of distinguished achievements. Present at the ceremony were other notable figures in the industry, including actors Thapelo Mokoena and Zola Nhlongo, who attended to support their peers.

Legacy Recognition and Cultural Tributes

Veteran filmmaker Ross Devenish, aged 87, received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the gala. The honor was presented by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Reverend Musa Zondi. Devenish and the late Simon Sabela first met at the 1977 Cape Town Film Festival, where their films were showcased side by side.

The ceremony also included a heartfelt musical tribute performed by the Durban Gospel Choir. The choir dedicated their performance to industry legends and those who have passed away, including former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Images of the departed were displayed on the big screen behind the performers, creating a poignant moment of remembrance for the audience.

Dancers associated with Simon Mabhunu Sabela also took the stage, adding a dynamic cultural element to the proceedings. The combination of dance, music, and awards presentation created a comprehensive celebration of KwaZulu-Natal's artistic heritage. The event successfully blended entertainment with deep respect for the history of the local film industry.

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21 November 2026 Celebrates Creative Diversity

The 13th edition of the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards continued its tradition of recognizing established performers alongside emerging talent. By honoring creatives working behind the scenes, the event acknowledged the full spectrum of production necessary for successful media. The gathering of industry leaders in Durban reinforced the city's position as a hub for film and television production.

Photographers and media crews captured the evening's highlights, including the interactions between award winners and fellow attendees. The presence of major stars and veterans alike demonstrated the interconnected nature of the South African entertainment community. The 2026 awards provided a platform for celebrating past successes while looking forward to future projects.

The comprehensive list of winners reflected a diverse range of genres and styles within the regional media landscape. From historical dramas to independent films, the awards covered the breadth of local creative output. The success of Shaka iLembe and Lucky Fish indicated strong audience engagement with high-quality local content.

As the night concluded, the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards had successfully fulfilled its mission to uplift and celebrate South African storytelling. The recognition of veterans like Ross Devenish alongside current stars like Wiseman Mncube ensured a continuity of legacy. The event stands as a testament to the enduring passion and professionalism of the Durban film community.