Shadrack Sibiya Appeals Bail Refusal, Accusing Referral Task Team of Unlawful Searches

Shadrack Sibiya's bail appeal accuses the Madlanga commission's referral task team of unlawful searches, evidence tampering claims and procedural abuse of power.

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has accused investigators attached to the Madlanga commission's referral task team of abusing their powers, conducting unlawful searches and manipulating criminal proceedings. In an appeal against the refusal of his bail, Sibiya describes the operation against him as prosecutorially driven. TimesLIVE has seen his notice of appeal, which was filed at the Johannesburg high court on November 5.

The notice challenges the decision of the Randburg magistrate's court on October 20 to deny Sibiya bail. Beyond seeking his release, the document offers a detailed account of what Sibiya believes was an investigation tainted by unlawful conduct. It raises questions about the methods used by the referral task team and the circumstances surrounding his arrest and detention.

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Referral Task Team Methods Under Scrutiny

Shadrack Sibiya's appeal argues that the referral task team, which investigates criminal complaints arising from evidence before the Madlanga commission, acted with procedural irregularities and abuse of authority. His lawyers say these actions were aimed at undermining his defence. The notice states that the arrest was a prosecutorially driven operation during which the respondent acted ultra vires in a manner that does not emanate from the Madlanga commission.

Sibiya was arrested on September 21 after allegations that he raped an 18-year-old woman at the Sandton nightclub, The Grand, in May. The complainant allegedly consumed alcohol and lost consciousness. Sibiya has denied rape and maintains that their sexual encounter was consensual. He is also accused of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl through electronic communications between July and August 2026, as well as human trafficking involving three individuals.

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The defence takes issue with the execution of an arrest warrant. It alleges that investigators orchestrated an arrest at premises different from the address specified in the warrant. The appeal links this to a wider pattern of investigative overreach.

Competing Claims Over Searches and Evidence

Sibiya's lawyers contend that investigators obtained an additional search and seizure warrant covering unrelated offences that had no bearing on the charges he faces. The defence argues that this search was unlawful. It also says investigators later relied on material from the operation to strengthen the case against him.

The defence further claims that the state repeatedly sought to seize items on the same facts, despite a pending high court application concerning the legality of the original search and seizure operation. On the handling of evidence, the state has claimed that Sibiya interfered with exhibits. The defence disputes the tampering allegations and argues that the magistrate accepted the state's version without properly examining the circumstances.

The state opposed bail, arguing that the seriousness of the charges and the risks of witness intimidation, interference with evidence and evading trial warranted his continued detention. The prosecution also relied on allegations that Sibiya had threatened the complainant's father. Sibiya's lawyers dispute the reliability of that threat, arguing that it was not contained in the voice recording or its transcript.

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Detention Conditions and Bail Ruling Impact

Randburg magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe refused bail on October 20, finding that Sibiya had failed to establish the exceptional circumstances required for release under Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The court also expressed concern about possible interference with witnesses and evidence if he were released. Sibiya has remained in custody since his arrest.

The appeal also challenges the postponement of the proceedings. Sibiya's lawyers argue that the state sought a further seven days without providing sufficient reasons or producing investigative results during that period. They contend that the postponement effectively prolonged his detention without demonstrating meaningful progress in the investigation.

The appeal further raises concerns about where Sibiya was held after his arrest. It alleges that he was placed in a high-security section of the C-Max facility at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in an attempt to break him down. Finally, Sibiya's lawyers accuse the referral task team of failing to involve the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in matters they argue fell within its investigative jurisdiction. The Johannesburg high court will consider the appeal, and the outcome will determine whether Sibiya remains in custody while the charges proceed.