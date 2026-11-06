Shadrack Sibiya Accuses Madlanga Referral Team of Unlawful Searches in Bail Appeal

Shadrack Sibiya's bail appeal alleges unlawful searches and abuse of power by the Madlanga referral task team in a rape and trafficking case.

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has accused investigators attached to the Madlanga commission's referral task team of abusing their powers, conducting unlawful searches, manipulating criminal proceedings and orchestrating a prosecutorially driven operation against him. The allegations form the core of his appeal against the refusal of bail, which was described in a notice of appeal seen by TimesLIVE, a sister publication of Sowetan.

The notice of appeal was filed at the Johannesburg High Court on November 5. It challenges the decision of the Randburg Magistrate Court, delivered on October 20, to deny Sibiya bail. Beyond seeking his release, the document sets out a detailed account of what Sibiya believes was an investigation tainted by unlawful conduct, raising questions about the methods used by the referral task team and the circumstances of his arrest and detention.

Also read Shadrack Sibiya Appeals Bail Refusal, Accusing Referral Task Team of Unlawful Searches

Shadrack Sibiya Alleges Unlawful Searches and Warrant Abuse

Shadrack Sibiya argues that investigators used an arrest warrant improperly and carried out searches that were not lawful. His notice states that the arrest was a prosecutorially driven operation, during which the respondent acted ultra vires in a manner that does not emanate from the Madlanga commission.

The defence specifically challenges how the arrest warrant was executed. It alleges that investigators orchestrated an arrest at premises different from the address specified in the warrant. Sibiya further alleges that investigators obtained an additional search and seizure warrant covering unrelated offences that had no bearing on the charges he faces.

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His lawyers argue that the search was unlawful and that investigators subsequently relied on allegations arising from the operation to strengthen the case against him. The defence also claims that the state repeatedly sought to seize items on the same facts, despite a pending high court application concerning the legality of the original search and seizure operation. The appeal describes this conduct as part of a broader pattern of investigative overreach.

Defence Disputes Evidence Tampering and Postponement Claims

The defence rejects the state's claim that Sibiya interfered with exhibits. Sibiya's lawyers dispute the allegations of tampering and argue that the magistrate accepted the state's version without adequately examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged interference.

The defence also disputes the reliability of an alleged threat against the complainant's father, which the prosecution relied on in opposing bail. Sibiya's lawyers argue that the threat was not contained in the voice recording or its transcript.

Sibiya's lawyers further take issue with the postponement of the proceedings. They argue that the state sought a further seven days without providing sufficient reasons or producing investigative results during that period. According to the defence, the postponement effectively prolonged his detention without demonstrating meaningful progress in the investigation.

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Detention Conditions and Next Steps in the Bail Appeal

Sibiya was arrested on September 21 and has remained in custody since then. The appeal also raises concerns about where he was held after his arrest. It alleges that he was placed in a high-security section of the C-Max facility at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in an attempt to break him down. The allegations extend to the involvement of other law enforcement structures.

On October 20, Randburg magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe refused bail, finding that Sibiya had failed to establish the exceptional circumstances required for release under Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The court was also concerned about possible interference with witnesses and evidence if he were released. The state opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the risks of witness intimidation, interference with evidence and evading trial.

The case now moves to the Johannesburg High Court, where the notice of appeal asks the court to overturn the bail refusal. The outcome will determine whether Sibiya remains in custody while the criminal charges, including the rape allegation linked to a Sandton nightclub and the human trafficking allegations involving three individuals, proceed.