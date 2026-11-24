Siphiwe Shabba Tshabalala has praised Relebohile Mofokeng's grit after the 22-year-old scored five goals in four Bafana outings and impressed for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Shabba Tshabalala has praised Relebohile Mofokeng's resilience, calling the 22-year-old a player with a big heart. Tshabalala spoke on the sidelines of Caf's announcement of Coca-Cola as the competition sponsor for the next two editions of Afcon at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday.

Mofokeng Scores Key Goals For Bafana

Mofokeng has been Bafana Bafana's main man in the past two camps, scoring five goals in four outings. His form has helped Bafana stay top of Group D of the qualifiers for next year's Afcon, to be co-hosted by the Pamoja nations Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. The lad from Sharpeville in the Vaal has also been doing wonders for his new Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Also read Bafana Mahungela appoints advocate ahead of Kirsten Kluyts sentencing

He already boasts five goals and four assists from 18 games across all competitions since joining from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season. Tshabalala said: With Rele, you must not be fooled by his size and his body. That boy has a big heart and he's very focused, very disciplined. And resilient as well.

Advertisement

Resilience Defined By Tshabalala

He added: At some point he was one player we all hoped would be the first to fly out to ply his trade abroad, but that didn't happen. I think two or three players left before him, but that didn't affect him that much. Even if it did, he didn't show it. He kept working hard, delivering top performances week in and week out.

Shabba is not surprised by Mofokeng's rise to stardom and predicts the best is yet to come for the former Pirates ace. I am not surprised by what is happening now. He deserves what's happening in his career and I think it's still the beginning. I think we are yet to see the best of Rele.

Mofokeng's form for both Bafana and his Belgian club has made him one of the most talked-about young players in South African football. His ability to deliver consistently despite the pressure of a big move abroad has impressed many observers. The 22-year-old's contribution has been crucial for Bafana in the Afcon qualifiers.

His five goals in four outings have kept the national team at the summit of Group D as they chase a place at the tournament to be hosted by Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. At club level, Mofokeng has settled quickly at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Five goals and four assists in 18 games across all competitions is a strong return for a player in his first season since leaving Orlando Pirates.

Advertisement

Rising Star Status Highlighted

Tshabalala's comments came during a major Caf event in Sandton, where Coca-Cola was unveiled as the competition sponsor for the next two Afcon editions. The announcement underlined the growing commercial interest in African football. For Mofokeng, the praise from a Bafana legend like Tshabalala is another sign of his rising status. Shabba remains one of the most respected figures in South African football and his belief that the best is yet to come will raise expectations around the young star.

Mofokeng's journey from Sharpeville to the Belgian top flight and the Bafana first team has been followed closely by fans. His resilience, as highlighted by Tshabalala, has been central to his progress. With Bafana aiming to stay on top of their qualifying group and Mofokeng continuing to score and create goals in Belgium, the coming months will be important for both the player and the national team.