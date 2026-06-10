Severe Weather Warning: Very Cold, Wet and Windy Conditions Expected Across South Africa This Week

A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for parts of the Eastern Cape, while very cold, wet, and windy conditions are forecast for the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Friday.

South Africa is bracing for a week of volatile weather as very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected to sweep across several provinces. According to the South African Weather Service, a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

These winds could cause localized damage to informal and formal settlements, down trees, and disrupt power and communication lines. Additionally, very cold, wet, and windy conditions are forecast for Friday, 12 June 2026, over the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape. Residents in these areas should prepare for hazardous travel conditions and potential infrastructure impacts.

On Thursday, 11 June 2026, morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment and the Lowveld, with partly cloudy and cool conditions dominating most of the country. However, the Lowveld will experience warmer temperatures. The afternoon is likely to clear up, becoming fine in many regions. For the Western Cape, morning fog patches over the extreme south-western parts will give way to cold conditions, with light rain developing from the afternoon.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the north-east. Coastal winds in the Western Cape will be moderate to fresh north to north-westerly, becoming strong along the south-west, and shifting to west to south-westerly along the south coast until the afternoon. In KwaZulu-Natal, the wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the afternoon, fresh in the north.

The combination of cold fronts and strong winds raises concerns for outdoor activities and maritime operations. The weather service urges the public to stay informed through official channels and to secure loose objects around homes and businesses. With winter fully underway, these conditions are typical for this time of year, but the intensity of the wind and cold may pose risks.

Emergency services are on standby, and communities in affected areas are advised to limit travel and take precautions against hypothermia and property damage





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