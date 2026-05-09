Severe Weather System Hits Western Cape, Cold Front Arrives

The SA Weather Service has warned of 'frigid, wet and windy conditions for Western and Northern Cape' as an intense cold front arrives. A strong cold front is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon before progressing eastwards along the southern parts of the country. Level 8 weather warning for the Western Cape nowcold and windy conditions are expected across the western interior of South Africa, with wind speeds ranging between 50 and 70 km/h. Strong to gale-force winds are also expected along the west and south coast from Sunday afternoon, persisting until at least Tuesday night. Moreover, there is a high risk of the development of very rough and choppy sea conditions, accompanied by destructive waves, which may pose a danger to navigation at sea and coastal activities. Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads, bridges and formal and informal settlements, mudslides and danger to life due to fast-flowing rivers is expected over the mountainous regions of the Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, the western parts of the Theewaterskloof, Breede Valley and Witzenberg local municipalities of the Western Cape from Sunday to Tuesday.

A severe weather system is set to hit the Western Cape from Sunday onwards, bringing a range of conditions with it. The SA Weather Service has warned of 'frigid, wet and windy conditions for Western and Northern Cape' as an intense cold front arrives.

A strong cold front is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon before progressing eastwards along the southern parts of the country. Level 8 weather warning for the Western Cape nowcold and windy conditions are expected across the western interior of South Africa, with wind speeds ranging between 50 and 70 km/h. Strong to gale-force winds are also expected along the west and south coast from Sunday afternoon, persisting until at least Tuesday night.

Moreover, there is a high risk of the development of very rough and choppy sea conditions, accompanied by destructive waves, which may pose a danger to navigation at sea and coastal activities. Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads, bridges and formal and informal settlements, mudslides and danger to life due to fast-flowing rivers is expected over the mountainous regions of the Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, the western parts of the Theewaterskloof, Breede Valley and Witzenberg local municipalities of the Western Cape from Sunday to Tuesday. ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye believes Mamelodi Sundowns can no longer rely on Themba Zwane after the veteran midfielder struggled against Amakhosi.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Sipho Chaine has done enough to earn a place in the Bafana Bafana squad for next month's FIFA World Cup in the United States and Mexico





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Western Cape Cold Front Severe Weather Windy Conditions Sea Conditions Disruptive Rainfall Mamelodi Sundowns Themba Zwane Sipho Chaine Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup

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