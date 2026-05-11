Adverse weather conditions force the temporary closure of several key hiking trails, picnic sites, and transportation services in Cape Town. SANParks confirms the measures are to ensure public safety, while website privacy regulations remain a priority.

Significant damage has been reported across Cape Town due to adverse weather conditions that struck the region on 11 May 2026. Fallen trees and branches littered the Forest Link walkway, while SANParks spokesperson JP Louw confirmed that the Cape Region, including Agulhas, Bontebok, Tankwa Karoo, and West Coast National Park, remained open but under close monitoring.

Louw emphasized that several popular areas had been temporarily closed in the interest of public safety. Among the impacted sites are the Forest Link Walkway, Boulders Penguin Colony, Oudekraal Picnic Site, Lion’s Head Summit, Signal Hill Precinct, Deer Park Trails, Newlands Picnic Site, Cecilia Forest Trails, Constantia Nek Trails, Tokai Picnic Site, Tokai Trails (upper and lower sections), and the Silvermine Gates and Picnic Site.

Additionally, the funicular and shuttle services at the Cape of Good Hope have been suspended until further notice to ensure visitor safety. Meanwhile, authorities have underscored the importance of complying with cookie regulations on official websites. According to privacy guidelines, any cookies that are not essential for core functionality—such as those used for analytics, ads, or other embedded content—require explicit user consent before activation to protect personal data





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Severe Weather Cape Town Park Closures Public Safety Cookie Consent

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