Severe Weather Prompts School Closures Across Eastern and Western Cape

South African schools in several districts of the Eastern and Western Cape have been closed for two days due to a Level 8 weather warning from the South African Weather Service. The closures affect Nelson Mandela, Sara Baartman, Buffalo City, Eden, and Central Karoo districts. Mid-year exams are being rescheduled and catch-up classes planned, as authorities prioritize safety amid severe conditions.

Schools across multiple districts in South Africa 's Eastern and Western Cape provinces have been closed for Wednesday and Thursday due to severe weather conditions. In the Eastern Cape , closures affect three districts: Nelson Mandela, Sara Baartman, and Buffalo City.

The provincial Department of Education has mandated these districts to implement safety and contingency plans. Mid-year examinations have been postponed, and the department has indicated that catch-up classes will be organized where necessary. Acting Head of Department Qaphela Luthuli emphasized that school principals must set up alternative communication channels to support learning during the interruption. Luthuli stated, "There is no schooling in these districts to ensure the safety of all our learners.

Should there be any developments relating to this issue, districts will be informed in due course.

" In the Western Cape, the Eden and Central Karoo Education District will also suspend classes on the same days. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 8 weather warning for both provinces, reflecting the seriousness of the forecast. This warning signifies potentially dangerous conditions including heavy rain, strong winds, and risk of flooding. These closures underscore the prioritization of student and staff safety over academic schedules during extreme weather events.

Departments are working to minimize disruption by rescheduling exams and planning remedial sessions. The coordinated response between provincial education authorities and the national weather service highlights an adaptive approach to climate-related challenges in the region. Parents and guardians are advised to stay updated through official channels as conditions evolve





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School Closures Eastern Cape Western Cape Weather Warning SAWS Level 8 Exams Rescheduled Safety South Africa

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