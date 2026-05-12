Severe weather in Western Cape results in five deaths and widespread flooding, damage

The Western Cape experienced severe weather with flooding, gale-force winds, and mounting pressure on emergency services on Monday, resulting in the death of five people and widespread damage to structures in at least 26 informal settlements. The focus is on displacement, with schools closed on Tuesday, and infrastructure disruptions on the N2 highway.

Cape storm deaths rose to five on Monday as severe weather battered the Western Cape with flooding, gale-force winds and mounting pressure on emergency services, weather-related incidents Between 6am and 9:30am, the Public Emergency Communication Centre received just over 950 calls, with downed trees, motor vehicle accidents and power issues among the main complaints.

The City of Cape Town said flooding had been reported in at least 26 informal settlements across the metro, with assessments showing that 10 703 structures sustained weather-related damage. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the impact had affected about 41 635 people across the city. The City said findings were being submitted to SASSA and the National Human Settlements Department to support further humanitarian assistance.

City of Cape Town figures also showed the scale of displacement, with Bredell saying the city had identified about 6 000 people. Schools would remain closed on Tuesday, 12 May, after consultation with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the South African Weather Service. Borcherd’s Quarry from the N2 incoming is closed as well as Old Mamre and Darling towards Atlantis between Philadelphia and Klein Dassenberg





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Western Cape Severe Weather Flooding Damage Displacement Disaster Risk Management Public Emergency Communication Centre Schools Closed Incoming N2 Traffic Closed

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