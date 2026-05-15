Severe Weather in Western Cape Prompts Ongoing Recovery and Restoration Efforts

The recent severe weather events in the Western Cape have led to widespread flooding, damage to infrastructure, and the closure of schools across the region. Recovery efforts, including those focused on restoring essential services such as electricity and communication, still require continued attention and progress.

Electricity restoration remains a critical priority as recovery and clean-up operations continue across the Western Cape following severe weather events. Over the past week, the province was hit by two consecutive cold fronts that led to heavy rainfall and destructive winds, resulting in widespread flooding, severe damage to electricity and water infrastructure, and the closure of several schools in affected areas.

The storms caused at least 10 fatalities and left thousands of people displaced, particularly in the Southern Cape where isolated communities faced challenges due to road and bridge damage. In response, significant progress has been made in restoring essential services, with 60% of affected areas reconnected for electricity. Major national routes, including the N1 and N2, have also reopened and are functioning close to normal.

Despite these improvements, significant challenges remain, particularly in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof areas, highlighting the ongoing efforts required for full recovery





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Western Cape Severe Weather Flooding Damage To Infrastructure Closure Of Schools Lives Lost Recovery And Restoration Major Routes Reopened Challenges Remain

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