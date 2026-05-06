Severe weather conditions cause widespread disruption across South Africa

Severe weather conditions caused by an intense cut-off low system are causing widespread disruption across parts of South Africa, with snow, flooding, road closures and power outages reported. Authorities have urged residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution as conditions are expected to persist into tomorrow.

Severe weather conditions linked to an intense cut-off low system are causing widespread disruption across parts of South Africa , with snow, flooding, road closures and power outages reported.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution as conditions are expected to persist into tomorrow. Garden Route battered by rain and outages In the Garden Route, heavy rainfall has already led to significant disruption. Municipal authorities issued a weather alert and travel advisory for George and the surrounding areas, warning of hazardous driving conditions, localised flooding and potential infrastructure damage. A widespread unplanned power outage has also affected parts of the region, further complicating conditions for residents.

Key mountain passes have been impacted, with the Swartberg Pass and Meiringspoort Pass closed due to unsafe conditions. Motorists have been urged to avoid these routes until further notice. Videos show extent of flooding and damage A massive tree uprooted by heavy rain and wind crashed onto a car in Knysna today. According to the Knysna-Plett Herald, the incident occurred at the corner of Main Road (N2) and Queen Street.

Authorities were on the scene directing traffic, and that section of the N2 was closed. Police have been contacted to confirm whether the vehicle’s occupants survived. Footage captured shows the Camphersdrift River in George flowing strongly from the old Camphersdrift Dam, forming a waterfall west of the trail commonly known as ACDC.

A video taken on Central Beach in Plettenberg Bay shows water from the Piesang River forcing open the estuary near Beacon Isle resort, opposite the Robberg Beach car park. Water can be seen surging beneath the pedestrian footbridge linking the resort to the Central Beach parking area. A Knysna family is awaiting assistance after their shack in Concordia flooded at around 03:00. Heavy rains have caused widespread disruption in informal settlements across Knysna, George and surrounding areas.

SANParks has begun opening the mouth of the Touw River in Wilderness after deploying an excavator to the site. The intervention aims to balance ecological health with protecting residents in low-lying areas. Flood damage along Serpentine Road in George, from Waves Circle to where 1st Avenue meets Serpentine, has forced road closures. Contractors are on site, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Snow transforms parts of the country According to the Pretoria Rekord, snowfall has blanketed other parts of South Africa, creating striking winter scenes while also posing risks. Several regions have been covered in snow, turning landscapes into a winter wonderland but increasing the likelihood of icy roads, hazardous driving conditions and travel disruptions. Photo taken in Richmond, Karoo.

Photo: Facebook/VoxWeather/Richmond – Karoo – Tourist INFO According to the newspaper, snow was reported between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg in the Eastern Cape at around 09:15, while picturesque scenes emerged from Nieu-Bethesda and Richmond in the Karoo, where thick layers of snow have settled. Further snowfall has been reported in Murraysburg in the Karoo, with residents sharing images of snow-covered landscapes, while the first signs of snow have appeared in the Southern Drakensberg.

Multiple high-level warnings The South African Weather Service has issued several impact-based warnings across the country. An Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain is in place over parts of the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route, where widespread flooding of settlements and roads, infrastructure damage and danger to life are expected. An Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain affects additional areas, with flooding of roads and settlements likely.

Severe thunderstorms are forecast over parts of KZN, with warnings ranging from Orange Level 6 to Yellow Level 4, bringing heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds. Snowfall and coastal impacts expected An Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive snowfall has been issued for parts of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape. This may lead to pass closures, icy roads and communities being temporarily cut off.

Further warnings highlight damaging winds and waves along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Cannon Rocks, posing risks to coastal infrastructure and maritime operations. Advisory for travellers and residents The weather service warned that the cut-off low system will bring a combination of heavy rain, snow, strong winds, very cold conditions and rough seas. Very cold, wet and windy conditions are also expected over the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

Travellers are advised to delay non-essential trips, monitor official updates and avoid flooded roads and closed mountain passes





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South Africa Severe Weather Flooding Snow Power Outages Road Closures Garden Route Knysna George Plettenberg Bay Eastern Cape Western Cape Northern Cape

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