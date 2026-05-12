Severe Weather Closes N1 at Worcester, Disrupts Travel in Western Cape and Cape Town

The N1 highway at Worcester was closed due to severe weather impacting parts of the Western Cape, causing major travel disruptions. Healthcare services in Cape Town have also been disrupted with temporary closures at two local clinics affected by storm-related damage.

The N1 at Worcester has been closed until further notice due to severe weather impacting parts of the Western Cape. Several mountain passes along the escarpment are affected, causing major travel disruptions .

Alternative routes via the N7 and N2 are available with caution, as some rural areas may have limited cellphone signal and narrow road conditions. Healthcare services in Cape Town have also been disrupted with temporary closures at two local clinics affected by storm-related damage. Patients are being redirected to nearby healthcare facilities. Emergency teams continue to monitor conditions across affected areas as recovery efforts remain underway





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N1 Closed At Worcester Severe Weather Travel Disruptions Mountain Passes Closed Alternative Routes Healthcare Services Disturbed Emergency Teams Monitoring Recovery Efforts

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